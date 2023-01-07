CHARLESTON, W.Va. – According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.

“Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse. I’m pleased HUD is investing in opportunities in Beckley and Parkersburg to expand stable, accessible housing for Veterans and all West Virginians, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding,” said Senator Manchin.

The release stated that the funding will be used to for public housing in Beckley and for homeless Veterans rental assistance in Parkersburg.

“These grants for housing authorities in Beckley and Parkersburg open the door to housing opportunities by providing rental assistance and improving public housing. I’m proud to announce this funding that will provide access to safe and stable living conditions for West Virginians, including our Veterans,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito said.

Individual awards listed below: