BECKLY, W.Va. (WBOY) — With a contribution from American Electric Power (AEP), Active Southern West Virginia (ASWV) is looking to host its “Route 3 WV Try-athlon” at Lake Stephens RCPRA in Beckley as part of its Community Captain physical activity program.

ASWV Route 3 WV Try-athlon flier

On June 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., participants can expect swimming, biking, running and various beach activities, as well as “opportunities to learn about nutrition and healthy lifestyles,” according to a ASWV release.

According to the ASWV event calendar, there will also be equipment and volunteers for those wanting to check out a bike course, marked run or beach activity.

For more information about the event and registration, visit the ASWV website or Facebook. You can also contact Kate Armentrout at 304-254-8488 or email at kate@activeswv.com.