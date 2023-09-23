BECKLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Beckley VA Medical Center (VAMC) is honoring Veterans by bringing back its annual car show on Sept. 30 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public is encouraged to attend.

Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., entry to the show is free and guests can expect entertainment, music and food. While there will be free hot dogs and sides courtesy of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 860, there will also be food available for purchase at Francie’s Sweets Donut Truck.

“Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Chapter 4326 will also be participating and volunteering,” according to a Beckley VAMC release.

The event is organized by the Beckley VAMC Center for Civic Engagement and Development (formally Voluntary Services) in partnership with Shade Tree Car Club and the VVA Chapter 860.