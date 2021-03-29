Sen. Capito tours Raleigh County Memorial Airport

BEAVER/BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – On Monday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) visited Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver.

Sen. Capito received a tour and discussed new job creation through upcoming infrastructure upgrades with local stakeholders. Capito also participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Bluefield Transit Center to mark the new bus terminal made possible by $2.2 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

Investing in West Virginia’s airports is critical to keeping passengers and personnel safe, but also for fueling growth and boosting job creation. It was beneficial to meet with our local leaders today in Raleigh County to see firsthand how these investments will make a difference right here for workers and businesses alike.

It was great to be here today to celebrate the expansion of our local transit system, but also to recognize the revitalization of Bluefield as a whole. This is just one piece of the city’s long-term plan to encourage commercial and economic innovation. I appreciate Governor Justice for his efforts in administering this key funding, as well as Dane Rideout and Jim Spencer for their tireless work on this and so many other local projects.”

