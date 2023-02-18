CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Winterplace Ski Resort will be holding a weekend-long celebration for its 40th anniversary.

The festivities will run from Saturday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 26 and will begin with the chance to meet one of Winterplace’s founders, Jerry Lauffer.

“We are so pleased Jerry can be here to celebrate with us. Our story is just getting started and we are looking forward to continuing the Winterplace legacy with the next generation of skiers and boarders,” said Josh Faber, Winterplace general manager.

The celebration will also include “a Big Air freestyle competition at the resort’s new Heaven Holler Terrain Park, family ski race, snowtubing costume contest, Yeti scavenger hunt, face painting and even a chance to meet Princess Elsa,” along with live entertainment and food trucks, according to a Winterplace release.

Over the weekend, skiing, boarding and tubing will run from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m.

Event Schedule:

Saturday, February 25

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet and greet Winterplace founder, Jerry Lauffer, at Mickeys Big Air Registration upstairs at the Resort Center



1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Big Air Practice Laps at Heaven Holler Terrain Park



1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Live music from Alabaster Boxer’s Nick & Drew



2 p.m. Mini Big and Big Air Freestyle Contest at Heaven Holler Park Category 1 is for youth 12 and under and Category 2 is for ages 13-17. The contest will consist of two runs per participant and will be crowd judged. The top three boys and girls will be awarded with resort prizes.



3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Visit Elsa at The Mountain House



Sunday, February 26

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Family Race Registration on the second floor of the Resort Center



12 p.m. The Mason Dixon Boys chainsaw carvings



1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Family Race practice laps at Heaven Holler Terrain Park



1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Live music from Matt Mullins at The Snowdrift Lounge



2 p.m. Family Ski Race The first age category is for ages 12 and under and the second is for ages 13-17 years old. These races consist of teams of one parent (adult) and one youth. Both members of each team will have two runs, with the time of your best runs combined.



To learn more, call 800-607-SNOW or visit the Winterplace website here.