West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022

Congratulations to West Virginia’s Remarkable Woman for 2021 Winner Pamela Woodman-Kaehler!

Meet the Finalists

Annette Fetty-Santilli Philippi After losing her brother Jim to Pancreatic cancer in 2007, Annette became a Community Advocate for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) in West Virginia. Always wearing something purple, Annette works every day to spread awareness and advocate for those who suffer. She has worked to pass legislation to cut down on cancer and has also worked with the American Heart Association, in addition to her full-time job. Read More… Pennie Wyont Fairmont Pennie is passionate about giving back to her community, and has been involved in decades of giving back, including blood drives, food drives, Meals on Wheels, Back Pack Program for school lunches, Hurricane Katrina recovery, reading to grade school classrooms, volunteering with the marching band, and more. Pennie is also a kidney donor, and she credits her faith in God as the reason for all the work she has done. Read More… Pamela Woodman-Kaehler Morgantown Pamela serves as West Virginia’s Foster Care Ombudsman. She has worked to pass legislation and lobbied for bills to help improve the foster care system in the Mountain State. Prior to her appointment she worked as a social worker and left her career of 16 years to pursue a graduate degree in social work at WVU. Pamela and her husband Joe have fostered 10 children and adopted 8. Read More… Mary Jo Thomas Fairmont Mary Jo is a breast cancer survivor and has served on the FSU Alumni Association, Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Federation of Woman’s clubs on the state, local and national level, and is board president for Marion County BOE. Read More…

WBOY wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, WBOY will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named North Central West Virginia’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!