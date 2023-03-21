BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — 12 News and Homefinders Plus, Inc. recognized the four Remarkable Woman of West Virginia finalists on Tuesday evening at the Bridgeport Conference Center.

The four finalists, JoDonna Burdoff, Marcella Yaremchuk, Misty Post and Mary Jo Elliott were honored for their remarkable accomplishments throughout their lives while surrounded by friends and family.

The four finalists: Misty Post, Marcella Yaremchuk, JoDonna Burdoff and Mary Jo Elliott (WBOY Image)

JoEllen Crowley and Monica Gorrell from Homefinders Plus said this event is something they always look forward to doing every year.

“We’ve sponsored for 4 years, and because we’re a women-owned business, and we’ve been very successful, and we’ve worked hard at making a women-owned business successful, we think this is the perfect thing to sponsor,” Crowley said.

Remarkable Women (WBOY Image)

The winner of the series will be announced on Wednesday, March 29 on 12 News at 6.