Remarkable Women – Mary Ann Spadafore

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Mary Ann Spadafore is one of the four finalists for the Remarkable Women competition. She’s involved in several volunteer clubs, including being the President and Clubhouse Manager of the Shinnston Women’s Club, the President of the Parent Teacher Association, and the Clarksburg League for Service. In 2006, Mary Ann was Ambassador of the Year for the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, and in 2015, she was selected as the Woman of Enduring Spirit for the Clarksburg League for Service.

Awards Mary Ann has won for her volunteer efforts

Mary Ann started volunteering in the ‘70s when she worked with the Shinnston Junior Women’s Club to create a handicapped parking spot downtown. She said that at that time, there weren’t even any wheelchair ramps, let alone handicapped parking spaces, and they strategically picked a place right across from the bank.

“My husband was a physical therapist, so he was always noticing things,” she explained, “and we were just told there wasn’t one so we decided to talk to the council and try to get a place in Shinnston where it can be used well. You know, close to things.”

Since then, she has been involved many projects, such as sponsoring a fire safety program for elementary students with the Clarksburg Fire Department called Learn Not to Burn, giving away coats to children in the county, and serving as Treasurer for the St. Ann’s Catholic Church Altar Society. As PTA president, Mary Ann helped Big Elm Grade School secure the funding for a new school from the West Virginia School Building Authority by giving a speech.

“I didn’t realize I had to give a speech when I was going with the principal and Mr. Kittle and going up in the car he said, ‘do you have your speech ready?’ and I’m thinking, ‘no,'” she recalled, “So I sat, literally in the back seat of the car and wrote a speech so they did give us the money for a new grade school, so I was real proud of that, and I was excited to go down and break ground for Big Elm.”

Amy’s Attic gives supplies to families who are in need.

Currently, Mary Ann is involved in Amy’s Attic. The program is sponsored by the Clarksburg League of Service and operates three days a month.

“It’s for people that need extra help,” she explained, “We called it the working poor, because they work but yet they can’t get ahead, so they come in and get needed goods and everything is new, and we give diapers, children’s clothing, household cleaning, and through the housing authority, we give move-in bundles for people that were homeless and [are moving into] their first home.”

Mary Ann said that she’s thankful for her family, who have been her biggest supporters. She says of all the things she’s done, she is most proud of raising her family.