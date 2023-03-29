CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – WBOY 12 News, Nexstar Media Group and Homefinders Plus Real Estate are proud to announce the 2023 Remarkable Woman of West Virginia is JoDonna Burdoff of Fairmont.

Burdoff currently works throughout the state’s juvenile and adult correctional facilities helping inmates overcome the challenges they’ve faced in life.

“I’m one of the most blessed people you’ll ever meet. I don’t know about remarkable, but I’m very, very blessed,” Burdoff said during Wednesday’s reveal. “If there’s a remarkable woman out there, there’s probably 15 more behind her.”

Friends and family of JoDonna Burdoff, 2023 Remarkable Woman of West Virginia, join her in the WBOY 12 News studio to celebrate the accomplishment. (WBOY Image)

During the reveal, family and friends of Burdoff joined 12 News Anchors Harley Benda and Don Graye, WBOY Vice President and General Manager Jim Dodrill and Homefinders Plus Real Estate owners Monica Gorrell and Jo Ellen Crowley to celebrate the accomplishment.

In Burdoff’s honor, the three organizations have partnered up to donate $1,000 to the charity of her choice, which is the Homestead Farm Center.

From left, 12 News Anchor Harley Benda, 2023 Remarkable Woman of West Virginia JoDonna Burdoff, WBOY General Manager and Vice President Jim Dodrill, Homefinders Plus Real Estate Jo Ellen Crowley and Monica Gorrell. (WBOY Image)

According to the non-profit’s website, “The Homestead Farm Center Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization founded in 2014, is dedicated to opening opportunities to individuals with disabilities to work, learn, live, and thrive in a rural farm setting. Located on 100 acres of the historic Thomas Steele farm in beautiful Taylor County, West Virginia, the farm center offers educational opportunities and work experience in agricultural industries to clients with developmental disabilities. Participants receive job coaching as they learn to work on the farm and create their own urban garden spaces. In addition, participants will work on improving their own health and wellness and have access to recreational activities with their peers including hiking, farm crafts, and woodworking.”

“On behalf of Nexstar, WBOY and our partners from Homefinders Plus Real Estate, we are proud to make a $1,000 donation, in your name, to the Homestead Farm Center,” Dodrill said.

“Every single dime goes towards working and providing jobs for those people who need to find jobs. So, thank you, it’s wonderful,” Burdoff said. “We need to do this more often.”

2023 Remarkable Woman of West Virginia JoDonna Burdoff (WBOY Image)

In addition to the donation, Burdoff will be spending April 2 to 4 in Los Angeles, California for a chance to become the 2023 National Remarkable Woman throughout all of the Nexstar Media Group’s 116 stations across the country.

The other three finalists for the 2023 Remarkable Woman of West Virginia series included Marcella Yaremchuk from Fairmont, Misty Post from Buckhannon and Mary Jo Elliott from Mannington.