Which air ionizer is best?

Indoor air pollution is often more concentrated than outdoor air pollution. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air pollution can cause eye irritation, runny nose, fatigue and more. An air ionizer is a compact, quiet solution for indoor air pollution. If you’re considering buying an air ionizer, the Invisiclean Aura II Air Purifier is an excellent choice that removes allergens and germs from the air you breathe inside your home.

What to know before you buy an air ionizer

How do air ionizers work?

These devices use negatively-charged ions to attract allergens and pollutants. The negative ions attach to contaminants, causing them to cling to your walls, floor and ceiling. Once the allergens and dirt fall to the floor or stick to your walls, they can be swept up or cleaned.

Ozone generators

Some air ionizers double as ozone generators. Ozone generators are often marketed as a way to clean your air. Still, according to the EPA, these claims tend to be false. Most indoor pollutants take months or years to begin reacting with ozone. Ozone generators can be harmful if used in enclosed spaces. If you decide to buy a device with an ozone generator, it’s best only to use it while you’re away from home.

Coverage

When buying an air ionizer, it’s essential to consider the size of the room you’ll use it in. Many air ionizers cover areas between 50 and 500 square feet. When using one that covers more space than the room where it’s located, you can extend its air purification capabilities to the next room by leaving the door open. Still, it will be more effective in the room in which it’s placed.

Energy-efficiency

Air ionizers can impact your energy costs if you run them continuously. Most air ionizers use less energy than ozone generators or air conditioners. Still, choosing an Energy Star-rated model is an excellent way to ensure you don’t significantly increase your electric bill.

Size

Most ionizers are relatively compact, although some are larger than others. Large ionizers usually purify more air than small ionizers. Still, if you plan to take your ionizer to hotels or work, a smaller model may be a better choice. Small ionizers are ideal for people that don’t want the device to be a prominent feature in their home.

What to look for in a quality air ionizer

Quiet operation

These devices are usually incredibly quiet. More powerful ionizers with numerous types of purification are often louder. Ionizers with multiple filters are typically the loudest, as they require fans to operate. It’s important to consider whether you’re more interested in a quiet device or a powerful device.

Ease of use

Buying a device that’s easy to use will make it more likely that you’ll use it every day. Some ionizers include convenient remotes that let you switch between their various capabilities. A device with a timer makes it easy to control how long the ionizer runs, saving you money and eliminating the need to get up and turn it off.

UV light

UV lights kill harmful bacteria. Ionizers with included UV lights typically blast contaminants with ultraviolet light before cycling the air into your home, killing germs in the process. Because UV lights don’t require fans to operate, this is an excellent way to increase the air purification capabilities without added noise.

HEPA filters

HEPA filters often catch up to 99.99% of the contaminants in your air. Ionizers with these filters are typically the most effective. Still, filters usually increase the amount of noise your device produces, so HEPA filters may not be ideal for everyone.

How much you can expect to spend on an air ionizer

Air ionizers usually cost between $100-$200, depending on the size of the device and number of purification features.

Air ionizer FAQ

Is it healthy to breathe ionized air?

A. According to the EPA, air ionizers indirectly introduce ozone into your air. While this isn’t as concerning as the amount of ozone produced by ozone generators, it can be harmful. It’s good to clean the floors and walls after using an ionizer, as the ionized particles can be reintroduced into your air when agitated. Consider opening a window when using one of these devices, and don’t leave them running all day.

Are ionizers better than purifiers?

A. Ionizers are typically better at removing bacteria, whereas purifiers are better at removing allergens such as pollen. Ionizers with HEPA filters and other purification settings are generally the most effective all around.

How long does an ionizer last?

A. Some ionizers last up to five years, although many quit working correctly after three years. Air ionizer lifespan is often linked to how many contaminants are in your air.

What’s the best air ionizer to buy?

Top air ionizer

Invisiclean Aura II Air Purifier

What you need to know: This features multiple types of purification and a compact design.

What you’ll love: It has a HEPA filter, an ionizer, an activated carbon filter and a UV light. It works for rooms up to 1,276 square feet and is ideal for germs, dust and allergens.

What you should consider: Some of the settings are relatively loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top air ionizer for the money

HoMedics TotalClean Tower Air Purifier With Ionizer

What you need to know: This is portable and ideal for small rooms.

What you’ll love: It features an air ionizer, carbon odor filter and UV light. This includes an essential oil diffuser. It is incredibly quiet.

What you should consider: Most people felt they had to replace the filter often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite True HEPA Large Room Air Purifier

What you need to know: This automatically adjusts the fan speed as needed.

What you’ll love: It is Energy Star-rated and features a HEPA filter, UV-C light, carbon pre-filter and air ionizer. It has a timer and three speed settings. It covers up to 190 square feet.

What you should consider: It is relatively loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

