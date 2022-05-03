Which laundry hamper is best?

The best laundry hamper is one that’s both large and durable enough to hold the dirty clothes your household produces. Hampers come in different materials and designs, some of which make it easier to keep certain clothes separate for when you wash them. The best one is the Three Posts Heavy-Duty Quad Laundry Hamper, as it’s reliable, has a high capacity and makes sorting your clothes easy.

What to know before you buy a laundry hamper

Hamper vs. basket

Hampers and baskets serve the same purpose, which is to provide you with a receptacle to put your dirty clothes in. The main difference between them is that hampers are often stationary and taller. Baskets, meanwhile, are lightweight and easy to move around. That said, many modern hampers are designed to be portable and convenient for transporting clothes as needed.

Capacity

When it comes to capacity, there are three main things to consider:

Carrying capacity: Typically measured in bushels, many hampers can carry up to 2 bushels worth of clothes, sheets and towels. These large containers are generally big enough for households with up to four or five people to use. There are also smaller options made for two to three people.

Floor space: The amount of floor space you have can help determine the best size and shape hamper you get. Most are either round, oval or square. If you have limited space, consider getting one that's taller but takes up less surface area.

Machine size: If you have enough space in your home, choose a hamper that's roughly the same size as your washing machine. This can give you a better idea of how many clothes you can fit into the machine and keep you from overfilling it.

Before choosing a hamper, also think about how much laundry your household usually has and how often you usually wash your clothes or bedding. That way, you won’t get one that’s constantly overflowing or way too big.

Organization

Some laundry hampers come with built-in dividers. These make it simple to organize your clothes or bedding based on type, such as:

Whites

Colors

Delicates

Sheets and pillowcases

Blankets

Another option is to organize clothes based on each member of the household. For example, if you live with a roommate but want to keep your clothes separate, you can each have a compartment. Or if you have children, you can put their clothes in one section while keeping yours in another.

The number of dividers depends on the hamper, but most have at least two or three compartments.

What to look for in a quality laundry hamper

Design

Some hampers look similar to standard laundry baskets and have a rectangular or square shape with grates to promote airflow. Airflow is important because it can cut down on odors and let out any moisture that would otherwise be trapped inside. These containers also usually have either a removable lid or one that uses a lever you can step on to open it.

Many hampers come with a liner that keeps dirty clothes in one place, even when you move the container. Not all liners are breathable, though, so look for one that is. Some liners also double as bags you can pull out of the container with all the clothes inside. This makes it where you don’t have to move the entire hamper when you do laundry.

Certain smaller hampers resemble bags and are designed to be hung up in a closet or laundry room. This is ideal for households with limited floor space or who wash their clothes more frequently.

Material

Similar to laundry baskets, hampers generally consist of plastic or wicker. These materials are lightweight and stable enough to hold dirty clothes and bedding. However, they differ in the following key ways:

Plastic: This is easier to clean and maintain than wicker. It's also resistant to mold and mildew, making it ideal for holding extremely dirty laundry. However, it can look cheap. If it's on the thin side, it's more likely to crack over time.

Wicker: If you're looking for something more stylish that's also sturdy, choose wicker. The main problem with this material is that it can start to split or crack when left in extremely dry environments. It's also more expensive than plastic.

Some hampers incorporate a frame made of wood, metal or plastic to change the overall aesthetic. Most liners consist of cotton, polyester or a blend of both.

Handles

Most hampers have a simple bar or cloth handle that makes it convenient to carry them to wherever you need to. If the container has a liner, it should also have a handle to make removing and transporting clothes easier.

Consider the quality of the handles when choosing a hamper. Those made from soft fabrics are more likely to tear, especially when carrying heavy loads. In that case, go with a hard plastic handle instead.

Wheels

Some hampers have wheels that make them more portable. Choosing one with wheels is a good idea if you plan to put a lot of heavy items inside and need to move it from one room to another.

How much you can expect to spend on a laundry hamper

Plastic hampers usually cost $15-$30. Wicker ones or those with multiple compartments often cost $30-$100.

Laundry hamper FAQ

Where’s the best place to keep a laundry hamper?

A. This depends on the layout of your home, but most people put their hampers and baskets near the washing machine, in a bedroom closet or a bathroom. If you have a two-story home, put it on the floor with the machines. That way, you won’t have to move it as far.

Do you need to clean the liner?

A. Ideally, you should clean the liner every two weeks or so. Doing this can prevent bacteria buildup or mold growth. It can also keep down odors. Most liners can be washed in the washing machine with regular detergent and left out to air dry.

What’s the best laundry hamper to buy?

Top laundry hamper

Three Posts Heavy-Duty Quad Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This hamper has four compartments that make organizing dirty clothes and bedding easy and efficient.

What you’ll love: It has a polished steel frame that’s durable enough to hold heavy loads. Each cotton compartment is removable and machine washable. The hamper also has wheels for easy portability.

What you should consider: The cloth bags in each compartment are not sturdy enough to hold heavy loads.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top laundry hamper for the money

Seville Classics Handwoven Portable Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This smaller hamper has a beautiful, handwoven aesthetic that looks great in most modern homes.

What you’ll love: Consisting of tightly woven wicker around a sturdy steel frame, this 2-foot tall hamper is sturdy enough to hold anything you fit inside of it. It comes in five colors, such as natural water hyacinth and light amber, and three shapes. It also has a removable lid and canvas liner bag.

What you should consider: The liner bags can shrink if washed in a machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Home Decorators Collection 16-inch Wide Animal Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This elephant-themed hamper is perfect for holding clothes, toys or other supplies.

What you’ll love: Available in white, brown and natural, this woven hamper consists of durable wicker and has a solid metal frame. It’s small enough to fit in smaller rooms.

What you should consider: The liner is not removable.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

