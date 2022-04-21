Which Mickey Mouse waffle maker is best?

Waffles are the bookends of your day. You can eat them for breakfast and dessert. They are fun, filling and can turn a meal into a special event when made in a special shape, such as Mickey Mouse.

The best Mickey Mouse waffle maker has a browning control so you can cook your waffles how you like. Additionally, a power indicator light is an excellent safety feature that can help prevent accidental burns. The Disney Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker has both features. Plus, it is the only model that can cook up to six simultaneously.

What to know before you buy a Mickey Mouse waffle maker

Mickey Mouse waffle makers have different designs

Not all Mickey Mouse waffle makers feature Mickey’s face imprinted on the waffle. Some models make waffles that are three connected circles to form the classic Mickey Mouse silhouette. It is also possible to purchase a waffle maker of Mickey’s face without ears. While this might sound like a bad idea, you get a larger waffle from this design, as there is no wasted cooking plate space.

Kids still need adult supervision

A Mickey Mouse waffle maker is not a toy. It is a countertop appliance that gets very hot. A child should never use it while unsupervised. However, with a responsible adult overseeing the process, a child can help make the waffles.

What to look for in a quality Mickey Mouse waffle maker

Flip design

As soon as you pour the batter into a waffle maker, it starts to cook on the bottom. This means the top of the waffle will never be quite as done as the bottom. A waffle maker that flips lets you turn the unit upside down to ensure both sides cook evenly.

Browning control

A browning control is an extra feature usually only found on more expensive waffle makers. This knob lets you adjust how brown you’d like your waffle.

Nonstick cooking plates

Nonstick cooking plates mean you will spend less time cleaning your waffle maker. However, even if your model has these, you will still need to grease the plates before cooking.

Indicator lights

There are two indicator lights you want to have on a Mickey Mouse waffle maker: a power indicator light and a doneness indicator light. The power indicator light lets you know when the waffle maker is hot. It protects the user from getting burned. The doneness indicator light lets you know when the waffle is done. It protects the waffle from getting burned.

Rubber feet

Countertops can be slick. Your Mickey Mouse waffle maker needs rubber feet to keep the unit secure while you are using it.

Cord wrap

When you are not using your Mickey Mouse waffle maker, you will want to store it in a cabinet or some other out-of-the-way location. Consequently, you will appreciate a model with a place to wrap the power cord. This feature not only keeps things tidy, but it also stores the cord with the unit so it won’t get misplaced.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mickey Mouse waffle maker

Depending on the size and number of features you want on your Mickey Mouse waffle maker, you can spend anywhere from $22-$85 on a model.

Mickey Mouse waffle maker FAQ

How long does it take to make a Mickey Mouse waffle?

A. How long you cook a Mickey Mouse waffle depends on the recipe, the size of the waffle and the waffle maker’s temperature. On average, it takes between two to four minutes per waffle. Watch the steam if your waffle maker does not have a doneness indicator. When the steam stops rising from the waffle maker, your waffle will be done. At this point, the edges will be a little crisp while the middle is still fluffy.

What is the secret to making crispy, evenly browned Mickey Mouse waffles?

A. If we had to choose just one waffle-making tip, it would be to make sure you preheat your Mickey Mouse waffle maker. Preheating ensures all parts of the waffle iron have reached the same temperature. This will let you cook the perfect waffle.

A second tip is not to open your waffle maker early to check its progress. Opening the waffle maker when the waffle is only partially cooked will ruin your waffle.

What’s the best Mickey Mouse waffle maker to buy?

Top Mickey Mouse waffle maker

Disney Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This is a double-sided rotating waffle maker that can cook up to six waffles at a time.

What you’ll love: This is the only option that makes more than one waffle at a time. It has nonstick cooking plates, a browning control and an illuminated power switch for safety. When the waffles are done, a ready light turns on, so you do not overcook.

What you should consider: Rarely, a less durable waffle maker slips through quality control. Most models, however, are well built.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Mickey Mouse waffle maker for the money

Disney Mickey Mouse Mini Waffle Maker

What you need to know: The design of this waffle maker features one large circle with two smaller circles on top. It is the classic Mickey Mouse silhouette.

What you’ll love: Each waffle only takes two to four minutes to cook. The power indicator light lets you know when the waffle maker is on and hot, so you do not accidentally burn yourself. The non-skid rubber feet keep the waffle maker from sliding across the counter. After cooling, you can wipe the nonstick surface clean with a damp cloth.

What you should consider: The lid doesn’t always stay open on its own, so you must take care when adding batter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Disney Mickey Mouse 4-Inch Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This waffle maker makes two-sided waffles with Mickey Mouse on one side and the classic grid pattern on the other.

What you’ll love: This appliance makes 4-inch waffles, one at a time. Mickey’s joyful face will bring a smile to any Disney fan. The non-stick coating means cleaning up is easy, while the convenient cord wrap facilitates storage.

What you should consider: There are no ears on this waffle. It is just Mickey’s face.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

