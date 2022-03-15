Which paper shredder is best?

Paper shredders are a common means of protecting yourself from fraud when it comes to important documents, credit cards, and other sensitive information. However, it can be intimidating to decide which paper shredders are most secure and least likely to jam, especially with so many kinds available. Certain shredders may work better or worse depending on the type you need and where you plan to use them. For most, the Fellowes Powershred Paper Shredder offers the perfect balance of bin capacity, security and heavy-duty shredding for most users.

What to know before you buy a paper shredder

Types of paper shredders

Paper shredders come in a few standard configurations. These include strip-cut, cross-cut (often called diamond cut) and micro-cut. Strip-cut shredders result in long strips of paper, while cross-cut results in strips cut longways that are a little more secure. Micro-cut shredders offer the most secure solution, turning the resulting papers into what almost looks like confetti. The difference between shred styles may not matter much for basic paper shredding, but those hoping for added security should look for cross-cut or micro-cut configurations.

Security

Paper shredders are also widely used for their security features since they often shred documents of varying importance. The best paper shredders should match your level of necessary security. Standard security rating levels vary from P2 to P4, while high-security shredders are rated P5 and up — with P7 being the highest and rated for espionage-level security. If you use your paper shredder in a public place like an office or other co-working space, it might be worth upgrading your shredder security to at least a P4.

Size

It’s also important to consider the overall size of your paper shredder, especially if you have limited space. Paper shredders with higher capacity for paper waste may take up more space, so some buyers prefer smaller overall units. Still, if you’re not constrained by the location you plan to put your paper shredder, it might be worth investing in a larger capacity bin. If you don’t want a paper shredder with a built-in waste bin, you can also find shredders designed to rest on the bin of your choosing.

What to look for in a quality paper shredder

Sheet capacity

Some prefer the ability to shred packets of paper, rather than shredding a few at a time. Many heavy-duty paper shredders can handle higher sheet capacities than basic-level models. Still, if you don’t need to shred multiple sheets at a time, a shredder with a lower sheet capacity may be more affordable and still suit your needs. A paper shredder can handle varying sheet capacities, usually ranging from six to 24.

Shred runtime and cooldown

A commonly underlooked feature of paper shredders is how long they run and the cooldown time they require. Some paper shredders may only be able to run a few minutes continuously, while others may be able to run for up to 45 minutes at a time. After their runtime is up, paper shredders typically also require a cooldown time, which can sometimes take as long as 40 minutes.

Bin capacity

It may also be worth considering the overall capacity of the waste bin on a paper shredder for some. If you get a paper shredder with less bin capacity, you’ll simply have to take the waste out more often. However, larger paper shredder bins will take up more room than smaller models. Most paper shredders will vary in capacity from 3 to 7 gallons.

How much you can expect to spend on paper shredders

Cheap paper shredders may cost as little as $30, while the average paper shredder will usually range from $50-$200 — with many high-end models costing even more.

Paper shredders FAQ

Can jammed paper shredders be repaired?

A. Most paper shredders can be repaired, especially if they’re simply jammed. Using shredding oil, you can usually lubricate shredders enough to keep them rolling. If you decide to go with a new paper shredder instead of repairing your old one, it’s worth getting a model that includes anti-jam features like a manual reverse setting.

Do paper shredders need to be oiled?

A. Paper shredders do need to be lubricated on a regular basis or they run the risk of becoming jammed more frequently. Many companies sell paper shredder lubricants that are designed for use with a wide range of models.

What’s the best paper shredder to buy?

Top paper shredder

Fellowes Powershred 99Ci 18-Sheet Jam Proof Paper Shredder

What you need to know: This heavy-duty shredder can handle up to 18 sheets at a time, and it features a P4 security rating for sensitive items.

What you’ll love: This has 9 gallons of space for shredded paper and other items like credit cards, staples and CDs, and it can be operated for up to 30 minutes per use. It also includes a useful LED indicator that notifies you when the bin is full, as well as wheels.

What you should consider: This paper shredder is bulkier and pricier than most.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top paper shredder for the money

Aurora AU870MA High-Security 8-Sheet Micro-Cut Credit Card And Paper Shredder

What you need to know: This offers an affordable take on the high-security P4 paper shredder, cutting up to eight sheets per pass.

What you’ll love: Buyers love this shredder’s price tag, as well as its 5-minute continuous run time. It also offers an auto start and manual reverse system for clearing jams and comes with a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: This shredder’s basket only has 3.9 gallons of capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fellowes 62Mc 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Home And Office Paper Shredder With Lock

What you need to know: It features P5 shredding and an additional safety lock for added security, and it can shred up to 10 sheets at a time.

What you’ll love: This shredder can shred paper, staples and credit cards and features a basket with 4.7 gallons of capacity. It also features wheels for easy transport, and its security features make it a no-brainer for use in public offices.

What you should consider: This can only run for four minutes before it needs to shut off for 40 minutes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



