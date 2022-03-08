Which waterproof bags are best?

If you’re planning on spending a day out on the open water or at the beach or going on an adventure trip where you may get caught in inclement weather, you need a reliable way to keep your stuff dry, and a quality waterproof bag is the way to do it. These ensure your clothes, electronics and other important items stay dry no matter where you go and what you do.

If you’ll be using it to safeguard items that can be permanently ruined from water exposure, you want a waterproof bag with sturdy materials and a reliable closure system made by a trusted brand. The Earth Pak meets all those requirements and comes in several sizes, all of which include a bonus mini waterproof pouch for a smartphone.

What to know before you buy a waterproof bag

Waterproof bags vs. dry bags

If you’re in the market for a waterproof bag, you most likely want something that can withstand brief periods of immersion and still keep the contents safe versus something that can just stand up to a bit of rain. These are often called dry bags and offer the highest level of protection. If purchasing a bag that’s labeled waterproof but not also labeled as a dry bag, make sure to read the product details carefully to ensure it actually meets your needs, since some may only be water-resistant.

Closure

Nearly all waterproof bags make use of a roll-top closure combined with buckles and either Velcro or a zipper. This style of closure can feel a little odd and take some getting used to, so you may want to practice it a few times without any valuables inside the bag to make sure you’re doing it properly. Regarding a zipper or Velcro, neither is inherently better than the other since it’s the roll-top that keeps water from entering the bag. That said, the zippers need to be made from a water-resistant material and you should rinse them off after exposure to salt water to minimize the chances of corrosion or a buildup of salt causing them to stick.

Capacity

Waterproof bags come in a wide range of capacities, from small pouches only suitable for carrying a phone or wallet to large 100-liter duffel style bags. Before purchasing one, consider your needs so you get one that accommodates everything you want to carry but that isn’t so large it becomes unnecessarily bulky. The majority of people opt for a 10-, 15- or 20-liter option. A 10-liter option is large enough to hold a few valuables and a single towel or change of clothes. A 20-liter bag can hold enough stuff for two people.

What to look for in a quality waterproof bag

Pockets

Most waterproof bags have a single main compartment where you place all the belongings you want to keep dry. Some models also feature a small exterior pocket, though these are often only water-resistant, so they shouldn’t be used to hold valuable items that can’t get wet.

Adjustable shoulder strap

The majority of waterproof bags have at least one shoulder strap, and backpack-style models have two. Whichever kind you choose, it’s important that the shoulder straps offer enough adjustability that you can carry the bag comfortably. You may find that sometimes you prefer the bag to fit close to the body, such as when walking around with it, but prefer to extend the strap as much as possible when swimming with the bag next to you.

Grab handle

Most roll-top waterproof bags have a natural handle where you clip the top together to keep it closed. Some also feature an additional handle on the side that allows for convenient retrieval from the floor, the bottom of a boat or the trunk of a car. Very large bags may have a grab handle on both sides so two people can work together to carry them.

Bungee cords

Some waterproof bags feature a bungee strap on the exterior for attaching extra gear to the outside. This is a handy way to add some extra carrying capacity to a bag without having to make it larger.

Extras

These days, many waterproof dry bags come with an additional mini waterproof bag bundled with the purchase. These are designed to hold phones, wallets and other small items that you may not want to put inside the larger bag’s main compartment.

How much you can expect to spend on a waterproof bag

The majority of waterproof bags cost $10-$50. There are some extremely high-quality models with premium features that can cost up to $300.

Waterproof bag FAQ

Do waterproof bags float?

A. Most waterproof bags themselves don’t float. However, if sealed properly, the air inside can keep them buoyant enough that they float on water even when holding contents. If waterproof bags are dropped in the water while open and unsealed, most slowly sink if they have contents inside.

How do I prevent mold from growing on my waterproof bag?

A. The best way to prevent mold from growing on your waterproof bag is to let it fully dry on both the interior and exterior before putting it away. To do this, simply leave it out in the open air overnight after using it. Ideally, you should leave it hanging (or standing if it has enough structure) with the opening facing down so any water on the inside can slowly drip.

What’s the best waterproof bag to buy?

Top waterproof bag

Earth Pak

What you need to know: This classic waterproof dry bag features a durable build and comes in several sizes and colors to meet most needs.

What you’ll love: It features a zippered pocket on the exterior for stashing items you want quick access to, and it comes bundled with a small waterproof cellphone case.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with its level of waterproofing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof bag for the money

Piscifun Waterproof Dry Bag Backpack

What you need to know: The Piscifun dry bag has some handy features that others lack, including backpack-style carrying straps, yet it still comes at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with a mesh outer pocket and bungee compression straps to increase its carrying capacity while still keeping it compact when you aren’t carrying a large load. It has a well-placed grab handle.

What you should consider: The overall build quality isn’t as good as some others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gonex Extra Large Waterproof Duffel Bag

What you need to know: If you’re carrying stuff for multiple people or going on a long excursion, this large and highly durable duffel is a smart choice.

What you’ll love: It features grab handles on both sides so two people can work together to carry it when heavily loaded up with gear. There’s a see-through ID card holder and a perforated exterior pocket for items that can get wet but that you want to be able to retrieve quickly.

What you should consider: The lighter colors can get scuffed up easily during airline travel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

