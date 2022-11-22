Top Secret Santa gift ideas under $100

Playing Secret Santa can be lots of fun, but it can also be a challenge to choose just the right gift â€” especially if you don’t know the person you’ve been matched up with very well. While some Secret Santa games have a spending limit of $10 or $20, if yours doesn’t, you might be considering a more expensive gift to make them feel like the real Santa went shopping for them.

Whether you’re looking for something for a co-worker, friend or family member, this list has ideas that everyone will love.

In this article: Ariose Monde Home Spa Gift Set, Costa Farms Money Tree and Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy.

Gifts for coworkers

Ariose Monde Home Spa Gift Set

Gift your coworker some rest and relaxation in their own home. This spa set comes with bath salts and body scrubs and features shea butter to soothe dry winter skin. And at $30, it’s a bargain. Sold by Amazon

Adidas Men’s Superlite Relaxed Fit Performance Hat

For the fashion-forward coworker, or the one who simply loves baseball caps, this sleek Adidas cap is available in several colors â€” but black always looks good and will go with any outfit. Sold by Amazon

The Work Wellness Deck

Show your work colleagues that you care about their well-being with this card deck, which contains tips and activities for remaining rested and recharged at work. It’s excellent for those eternally stressed co-workers or higher-ups. Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach Scoop Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Win over your co-workers with this compact Hamilton Beach coffee maker. It’s the perfect size for one and even has a permanent coffee filter, so there’s less to buy and less to waste. Sold by Amazon

Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur House Slippers

For those days when people want to take off their shoes under their desk or for colleagues who work from home, these faux-fur-lined slippers can help them keep their feet plush and cozy. Sold by Amazon

Jeopardy! 2023 Day-to-Day Calendar

Your colleague will look forward to starting the new year with this fun calendar on their desk. Each day brings a new “Jeopardy!” answer that they can respond to in the form of a question. Sold by Amazon

FURNINXS Bamboo Desk Organizer

Dress up your co-worker’s desk with this aesthetically pleasing desk organizer. It’s complete with shelving, tiny drawers and an arched design. With this gift, other colleagues will be eyeing your Secret Santa recipient with envy. Sold by Amazon

Gummygoods Squishy Gummy Bear Light

These adorable little lights will bring out the inner child in anyone, without the calories! The lights are squishy like a gummy bear and come on when you press the bear’s belly. It’s available in five different colors and is a perfect desk accessory. Sold by Amazon

HappyLight Lumi Light Therapy Lamp

Seasonal affective disorder is real. Brighten your colleague’s work day (literally) with this light therapy lamp from Lumi. It has three brightness levels and a powerful 10,000 lux intensity. At $68, this is a pricier choice (but it is on sale for Black Friday), so you might want to save this one for your favorite coworker. Sold by Macy’s

Electronics, accessories and entertainment

iCasso Keyboard Wrist Rest and Mouse Wrist Rest Pad

Upgrade anyone’s desk setup with this beautiful mouse pad and wrist-rest combo. There are dozens of designs available, so you can easily pick one that suits their taste. Sold by Amazon

Eufy Security Solo Indoor Cam

This one is for anxious pet parents. The compact Eufy indoor camera has 2K clarity and two-way speakers so that you can communicate and hear messages through it. The camera is easily integrated into Alexa or Google Assistant. Sold by Amazon

Waitiee Wireless Charging Station

Avoid low phone, watch, headphone and tablet batteries with this powerhouse charging station. Waitiee’s charger is both Apple and Android-friendly, with an anti-slip design that stops charging cables from moving out of place. Sold by Amazon

Bluetooth Banana Phone

This delightfully whimsical banana phone is a funny but practical (kind of) gag gift. The banana phone easily connects to a cell phone through Bluetooth and has a 10-hour battery life once fully charged. The cover is made from 100% recycled plastic, too. Sold by Amazon

JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds

Earbuds are an eternally useful gift. Wow them with these sleek JBL Vibe wireless earbuds, which have an impressive battery life, sonic clarity and great bass. Your gift recipient won’t even believe they’re $25. Sold by Amazon

Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick

Say goodbye to cable with the ever-popular Amazon Fire Stick. Upgrade their home setup with this remote that connects to countless streaming services such as HBOMax and Hulu in vibrant 4K HD. Sold by Amazon

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Mandalorian fans will rejoice when they unwrap this adorable Grogu (lovingly known as “Baby Yoda”) speaker. At just 2 inches tall, this Bluetooth speaker can go anywhere. And the sound is deceptively high-quality for the price and size. Speakers are available in other characters. Sold by Amazon

Daybetter LED Strip Lights

Set a mood with LED strip lights. This indoor lighting strip includes two 50-foot rolls, timed settings and music syncing capabilities. Easy to install and excellent for sprucing up a bedroom, classroom, or office setup. Sold by Amazon

Desktop Ring Light for Zoom Meetings

For those remote work days, a ring light is critical. Adaptable to both phones and laptops, the ring stand is an adjustable height and the ring angle can be adapted as needed. Sold by Amazon

For the home

Costa Farms Money Tree

Plants are mood-enhancing, improve air quality and make a space look beautiful. Send them some prosperous energy with this 10-inch-tall money tree. Sold by Amazon

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy

Give your recipient permission to unwind with this bathtub tray caddy. With its sliding design, the caddy is adjustable to most bathtub widths. There’s plenty of room for a book, a glass of wine and a candle. Sold by Amazon

Bamboo Charcuterie Board and Set

For the host with the most, this serving board will make any charcuterie spread look better. Made from bamboo, it includes cheese boards, ceramic dishes, forks and more. Sold by Amazon

Natural Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp

With its soft light, this Himalayan salt lamp will add an air of calm to any room. It comes with a 15-watt C7 bulb that can be replaced easily. Sold by Macy’s

Clinique Bedtime Essentials Skin Care Set

Pamper your gift recipient with this nighttime skin care set. This set is equipped with under-eye cream, a cleansing balm, overnight cream and more. Sold by Sephora

Women’s Plush Zigzag Zipper Robe

This plush Macy’s robe is like wearing a cloud. Plus it’s secured with a zipper, so no worries about the opening coming undone. Sold by Macy’s

La Jolie Muse Tall Planter

This beautiful 14-inch pot offers a minimalist design that works well with any decor. It’s weather-resistant for outdoor use and comes with a built-in tray. Sold by Amazon

All Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan With Lid

This durable, 12-inch pan from top brand All Clad will cook all their meals to perfection for years to come. It’s dishwasher-safe, too. Sold by Amazon

