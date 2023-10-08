Do away with underwire, thanks to these Eby bralettes

While some people who wear bras love the support that underwire bras provide, many of us are sick of the way they feel. But, chafing, poking and other annoying underwire problems can all be a thing of the past with these seamless bralettes from EBY.

Designed with comfort in mind, these aren’t bras that you’ll be dying to whip off as soon as you get home. But, although they’re comfortable, they’re also cute, with some sheer options and cool prints available.

Amazon is already rolling out early deals for October Prime Day

Shop this article: EBY Seamless Sheer Bralette, EBY Seamless Bralette and EBY Seamless Pull-Over Bralette

What makes Eby bralettes so good?

There are plenty of bralettes available, so what makes these ones worth buying? Victoria Montalti at Refinery29 has tested a number of EBY bralettes and finds them comfortable to wear. She says they aren’t too loose or too tight, but offer a decent amount of support.

Beyond that, they look good. While EBY makes some simple, everyday bralettes, it also produces cute ones that you’ll want to show off. From sheer bralettes to those made using python print fabric, there’s a lot to like about them.

Some people also find the sizing of these bralettes more conducive to getting a good fit. They come in sizes XS to XLDD, but when you order them, you select your usual band size and cup size and the website automatically selects the right size bralette for you. There’s no need to parse over confusing sizing charts or conversion charts, so it’s more likely that your new undergarment will fit you perfectly.

October Prime Day: Here are the best early deals

Are Eby bralettes supportive?

While it can take some getting used to the level of support a bralette provides compared to a padded underwire bra, these ones are relatively supportive as far as bralettes go. They have a built-in system of wire-free support that provides lift and light compression without the digging and poking you get from underwire. Some of EBY’s offerings are more supportive than others. For instance, the Only Bra claims to offer the same lift, support and shaping properties as an underwire bra.

How comfortable are Eby bralettes, really?

Comfort is subjective, so it’s hard to say exactly how comfortable they are. However, in her Refinery29 piece, Montalti said she finds her EBY bralettes comfy enough to wear around the house and even to sleep in. Plus, a huge percentage of customer reviews mention how comfortable these bralettes are.

They’re made from soft fabrics and don’t pinch, chafe or dig in. They also have technology to keep them from moving around or riding up, which can be an issue with some bras that are comfortable in other ways. Plus, because they’re seamless, they won’t rub or chafe you in the spots where other seamed bralettes might.

Best Eby bralettes and bundles

EBY Seamless Sheer Bralette

The sheer fabric of this bralette not only looks cute, it is soft and breathable. It’s a great choice on warm days when the idea of wearing a thick bra seems unbearable. Its wire-free support gives the chest a 1-inch lift with the feeling of wearing no bra at all.

EBY Kiki Seamless Sheer Bralette

This is the same sheer bralette, but in a floral print that isn’t available in the listing above. It has a beige background with a print of large tropical flowers and birds. It has a V-neck cut that works well with most garments.

EBY Seamless Bralette

Offering a bit more than some bralettes, this one has removable pads and adjustable straps. It’s designed to offer support without the pain or discomfort of underwire. The breathable mesh back makes it more comfortable in hot weather. It comes in six solid colors and a python print.

EBY Seamless Pull-Over Bralette

This bralette has a pull-over design with wide straps that some wearers find less likely to dig in than thinner alternatives, although they’re not adjustable. The soft, smooth fabric feels cool and comfortable against the skin and has four-way stretch so it moves with you.

EBY Only Bra

Although it’s called a bra, this undergarment has a lot in common with EBY’s bralettes, such as having no underwire and having a comfortable, seamless design. It offers even more support than its bralettes, however, making it ideal for anyone who wants the benefits of an underwire bra without the underwire — and discomfort.

EBY Seamless Bralette Bundle

If you want to restock your underwear drawer, you can save yourself some money by buying a bundle of two seamless bralettes. These are a couple of EBY’s classic seamless bralettes, with adjustable straps and mesh backs. One comes in nude and the other in black.

EBY Margaux and Black Sheer Seamless Bralette Bundle

Another money-saving bundle, this one contains two of EBY’s sheer seamless bralettes. One is black and the other comes in “Margaux” — a light beige hue with black edging. Both offer the comfort and support you’d expect from the brand.

EBY Sheer and Black Seamless Bralette Bundle

In this two-bralette bundle, you’ll get one classic seamless bralette and one sheer bralette. It’s perfect if you want to update your underwear and would like one bralette that’s basic and practical for everyday wear and one that’s cute but still comfy. Both come in black.

EBY Sheer Bralette and Brief Set

Another way to save some dough over buying separates is to buy a bundle featuring a matching bralette and pair of briefs. This set includes a sheer black bralette and sheer black briefs. They’re both made from soft, breathable, comfortable mesh.

EBY Seamless Bralette and High-Waisted Brief Set

This set contains a bralette and high-waisted briefs, both in a python snakeskin print. Both the briefs and the bralette are seamless for optimal comfort and to help prevent rubbing and chafing. The briefs are designed so they don’t slide or bunch.

EBY Only Bra and Brief Set

Anyone looking for more support than a standard bralette can offer, but doesn’t want to resort to underwire, should consider an EBY Only Bra. This bra comes in a set with matching seamless, high-waisted briefs.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.