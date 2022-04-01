Which camel cardigan is best?

When you’re looking to dress up a pair of jeans or want to add a layer of warmth over a dress, a camel cardigan is a perfect choice. With neutral tones yet a classic appeal, a camel cardigan can take you from a day at the office to a casual evening out. If you’re looking for an affordable yet high-quality camel cardigan, the And Now This Women’s Embellished Button Cardigan is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a camel cardigan

Cardigans are versatile

Cardigans are a workhorse of a garment. They add polish to your outfit and keep you warm, whether you want to look upscale or just pull on a pair of yoga pants. Camel is the ideal color choice because it matches just about anything and looks great on most skin tones.

You can go warm or light

Depending on the weave of the wool, a cardigan can be the perfect thing to keep the chill away on a summer’s night, or it can add serious warmth during the winter. Choose your cardigan based on how you normally use your cardigans or go for a medium-weight fabric to make it go either way.

You may need to pair it with a scarf

If you do want your cardigan to keep you warm on a cold winter’s night, you might also want to invest in a scarf of a complementary color. Since cardigans are collarless, they can leave your neck exposed, so don’t forget your scarf.

What to look for in a quality camel cardigan

Washability

Camel cardigans can be gorgeous, classic wool pieces, but if you’re going to wear yours a lot, you may want to opt for a weave that can be easily washed and hold its shape. Look for a weave that contains acrylic or some polyester for a more washable garment.

Great buttons

Add a touch of fun to your outfit by choosing a cardigan with stand-out buttons. Gold looks great on camel cardigans. Or choose one with buttons with some sparkle. These can add just the right touch to your outfit without being too gaudy.

The right length

Cardigans classically fall to the hips, which can be great if you want extra warmth or want to wear them with leggings. But a more modern spin on the classic cut puts it at waist level for a fun, bolero flare.

Texture

Cardigans are a fantastic way to add some visual interest to your outfit by playing with texture. A cable-knit cardigan shows wool off to great effect, with new, unexpected patterns supplanting the old looks of the past. A chunky-knit cardigan can give your outfit some boho appeal, while a silky, tight knit can look polished and classic.

How much you can expect to spend on a camel cardigan

You’ll find low-cost cardigans starting at around $25, while a designer brand will run up to $150.

Camel cardigan FAQ

How do I accessorize a camel cardigan?

A. While accessory themes are a personal choice, there’s no denying gold is the go-to jewelry material when dressing up a camel cardigan. Add a simple, long rope necklace and a matching bracelet, along with a pair of small gold hoops. If you want to lean into the classic appeal of a camel cardigan, go for a strand of pearls. Try black pearls or freshwater pearls for a twist.

What colors match a camel cardigan?

A. Camel cardigans can solve a host of fashion problems and match nearly everything in your closet. Navy, white, black and olive green are just a few of the colors that look awesome with camel. And because camel is such a calming, classic color, feel free to wear it over that patterned dress or striped pants to balance them out.

What’s the difference between a cardigan and a sweater?

A. The term “cardigan” refers to a specific type of sweater that’s open in the front and has either a button or zipper closure or hangs open, as opposed to a pull-over sweater that has no front opening. It’s said that the name “cardigan” refers to the 7th Earl of Cardigan, who popularized the look.

What’s the best camel cardigan to buy?

Top camel cardigan

And Now This Women’s Embellished Button Cardigan

What you need to know: This is a fun twist on the classic cardigan, with jeweled buttons, a bold cable-knit pattern and a slightly shorter than usual cut.

What you’ll love: It looks dressy and feels great, but it’s machine-washable for easy care. The cooler-than-usual camel color is eye-catching and looks upscale.

What you should consider: If you’re looking for a longer cardigan to cover leggings, this only falls to the waist.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top camel cardigan for the money

Spicy Sandia Women’s Open Front Lightweight Knit Cardigan

What you need to know: This lightweight, viscose material makes this cardigan perfect for a breezy summer evening.

What you’ll love: Delicate silver buttons at the wrist give this cardigan a hint of surprise, and the long length makes it the perfect complement to yoga pants or leggings.

What you should consider: It’s thin, making it more suited for warm weather than for keeping warm on a cold winter’s night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Grace Karin Open-Front Cardigan

What you need to know: Polished and dressy, this is the perfect cardigan to wear outdoors or layer over a casual dress.

What you’ll love: The earthy cut of this cardigan offers a quiet elegance that pairs well with anything from your favorite jeans to a bright dress.

What you should consider: It seems to run a bit bigger than the expected size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

