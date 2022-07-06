One aspect that makes Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale such a unique event is it features brand-new arrivals at a discounted price.

Your complete guide to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

Nordstrom is not your typical store. It doesn’t cater to a clientele that lists low price as the top priority. Instead, the luxury department store chain focuses on quality.

Loyal Nordstrom customers look forward to the company’s biggest shopping event of the year: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. During this celebration, a wide selection of the best brands for women, men, children, beauty and the home go on sale for over two weeks.

It is such a large event that having a guide, so you know the best shopping strategies, can be extremely helpful. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, as well as suggest a few items to put on your wish list.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the company’s biggest fashion event of the year. During an extended period, customers can experience deep discounts on brand-new arrivals as well as other wardrobe favorites.

What items will be included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale covers a sampling of everything in the store. You can purchase shoes, jeans, jackets and essentials, such as underwear, for both women and men. Children’s clothing will also be on sale.

Personal care and beauty products, such as moisturizers, fragrances, makeup and more, will be discounted. And, the savings won’t stop with you or your family members. You can get a wide range of discounted products for your home during this event as well. Nordstrom will offer deals on home decor, bedding, bath essentials, electronics, kitchen essentials and more.

Are popular brand name items included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Yes. In fact, this event is known for its inclusion of top brands. According to Nordstrom, this year’s sale will include customer favorites from “Nike, UGG, Zella, La Mer, Olaplex, Voluspa, Estee Lauder, Free People, SPANX, Natori, Steve Madden, Kiehl’s Since 1851, Charlotte Tilbury, Barefoot Dreams, Jo Malone London, AllSaints, Vince and many more.”

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale will begin at 12:01 a.m. on July 15 for customers on the East Coast. If you live on the West Coast, the sale will begin at 9:01 p.m. on July 14.

Who can take part in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Anyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. There are no restrictions. You can purchase items online or stop in to shop in a brick-and-mortar store. However, if you are a Nordstrom cardmember, part of The Nordy Club, and you have reached a certain level of status, you will have early access to the sales. The three status levels are Influencer, Ambassador and Icon.

Influencer: Cardmembers who have achieved Influencer status will be able to access deals on July 9. To be eligible for Influencer status, a customer must purchase an annual minimum of $2,000 at Nordstrom locations.

Ambassador: Cardmembers who have achieved Ambassador status will be able to access deals on July 7. To be eligible for Ambassador status, a customer must purchase an annual minimum of $5,000 at Nordstrom locations.

Icon: Cardmembers who have achieved Icon status will be able to access deals on July 6. To be eligible for Icon status, a customer must purchase an annual minimum of $15,000 at Nordstrom locations using a Nordstrom credit card.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale will end at 2:59 a.m. on Aug. 1 for customers on the east coast. If you live on the west coast, the sale will end at 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

How can I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Because this is Nordstrom’s most popular event, the stores are extremely busy. The company recommends staying at home and shopping online to have the best experience. By shopping online, you are ensured the best selection and you can connect with a Nordstrom stylist, if needed, to help you make the best purchase.

Additionally, the company offers free shipping and returns, curbside pickup and returns, expedited shipping, and in selected locations, same-day shipping.

Does Nordstrom Rack participate in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is only for Nordstrom and does not include Nordstrom Rack, the company’s clearance section for clothing that doesn’t sell during the season. However, you can return Anniversary Sale items to Nordstrom Rack stores.

How to make the most of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Get the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale catalog

The first thing you need to do to prepare for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is to peruse the digital catalog. It is currently available online and offers a sneak peek at the event as well as information on trends, style tips, inspiration for outfits and more.

Join The Nordy Club

The Nordy Club is a club for loyal Nordstrom customers. When you join, you get access to a variety of benefits that include bonus point rewards which translate to savings. You also get exclusive benefits that include free basic alterations, first access to sale items, in-home stylists and more. To get started, just create a Nordstrom account.

Download the Nordstrom app

When you download and install the Nordstrom app, you have immediate access to a wide range of convenient shopping tools. You can track your rewards, personalize your shopping experience, track your purchase history, get notified when an item goes on sale, get notified when an item comes back in stock and more. With the Nordstrom app, as long as you have your mobile device on hand, you can shop.

Sign up for email updates

When you sign up for Nordstrom email updates, you will be among the first to learn about new fashion and beauty products as well as any upcoming sales and events.

Create a wish list

Arguably, the most important thing you need to do to get the most out of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is to create a wish list and fill it with everything you want or need. This way, you are prepared for the event so you don’t miss out on a single deal. And, if you also have the app, you will be notified when the best time to make a purchase is.

Items to add to your Nordstrom wish list now



Trish McEvoy The Power of Brushes Set

This travel-sized set has eight synthetic-bristle brushes, each designed for a specific purpose, and a case. It retails for $353, but during Nordstrom’s event, you can get it for just $158. Sold by Nordstrom

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

If you are a fan of pour-over coffee, this high-quality option has a to-the-degree temperature control with a range of 135 to 212 degrees. During the anniversary sale, you can get it for $140.99. The after-sale price is $189. Sold by Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marble Pattern Throw Blanket

After Nordstrom’s event, this chic 45- by 60-inch throw blanket made of 100% polyester will be $168. During the event, you can get it for just $112.90. Sold by Nordstrom

Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag

This oversized shopper bag is roomy enough to fit all your daily carry-alongs. It is made of rich, comfortable leather and will be on sale for $111.99. After the event, it will cost $168. Sold by Nordstrom

Naked Wardrobe All Snatched Up Sleeveless Body-Con Dress

Everyone needs a simple yet elegant dress as a wardrobe staple. This sleeveless option is made of lightweight compression fabric to reveal your curves. After Nordstrom’s sale, it will be $68. During the event, you can get it for $49.90. Sold by Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

This is a limited edition set of lip colors featuring Charlotte’s bestsellers. The range of shades has something for nearly any occasion. These six offerings have a $92 retail value, but you can get them during the sale for just $52. Sold by Nordstrom

Topshop Mixed Stitch Longline Cardigan

With its open front, long sleeves and texturally varying stitchwork, this cardigan will make a striking, unforgettable impression. During the sale, you can get it for $49.99. After July, this option will cost $68. Sold by Nordstrom

Zella Torrey Performance Shorts

These true-to-size shorts are meant for active men. They look great and move even better with lightweight stretch fabric that won’t restrict your activities. After the sale, they will cost $59. During the event, these shorts are just $39.90. Sold by Nordstrom

Mini Melissa x Disney Princess Mary Jane

Your little one will love these shoes. They are bubblegum-scented Mary Janes. They feature a layered bow with a glittery crown and cost just $34.99 during Nordstrom’s sale. After the event, the price will go up to $69. Sold by Nordstrom

Mini Boden Kids’ Sports Applique T-shirt

Comfort and style, this fun T-shirt has it all. The sporty design and breathable cotton fabric will make it a favorite for your little one. In August, the price will be $32. But during this event, you can get the shirt for just $23.99. Sold by Nordstrom

Mini Boden Kids’ Fun Rainbow Stripe Cotton Leggings

These fun, multicolored, cotton leggings are just what your little one needs to stay comfortable all day long. You can purchase them during the event for $17.99. The price will rise to $24 after the sale. Sold by Nordstrom

PacSun Port Graphic Tee

You can purchase this stylish PacSun cotton T-shirt with the signature logo for just $17.99 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. If you wait until after the event, it will cost you $25. Sold by Nordstrom

