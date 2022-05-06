If the words that come to mind when thinking about shapewear include uncomfortable or suffocating, you’re not alone. While shapewear has justifiably received its reputation, the past few years have proven that change is possible, even for undergarments.

Celebrities are known to wear shapewear under their red carpet dresses to smooth and slim, so it’s only natural that this rebirth of comfortable shapewear is partially credited to influential figures, such as Kim Kardashian and Lizzo. However, if you’re not one to jump on the latest trends, here are 10 slimming and affordable shapewear alternatives to Skims and Yitty.

Shapewear styles

Form

One of the primary reasons shapewear is known for being uncomfortable is that it used to be tailored to one specific body type. Luckily, there are now a ton of styles to choose from in a plethora of forms. While the common forms focus on slimming the waist and hips, you can also find shapewear to smooth your arms, legs and back.

Bottom style

Shapewear is often chosen with a specific outfit in mind, which can help narrow down the options. For dresses, common bottom styles include long shorts or a slip. If you don’t want panty lines, you may opt for a thong or midlength shorts for a shorter cocktail dress. There are also options with two different leg styles to conceal your shapewear if you have a long slit.

Top style

The top of the outfit is just as important as the bottom. You can choose from a skinny strap, a thick strap or a strapless one. Some include a built-in bra with support, while others do not. There is also a style that ends below the bra.

Shapewear features

Compression level

While all shapewear offers compression, there are a variety of levels. If you want to wear something every day, try to find a shapewear piece such as high-waisted briefs or a camisole with moderate compression. However, those looking for smoothing and slimming in an evening dress may want more compression. Less compression tends to be more comfortable, while high compression is ideal for a night out.

Fit

Instead of buying a size down to try and suck everything in, stick to your actual size. If shapewear is too small, it becomes uncomfortable, can cause bulges and will roll up or down.

Shade

Most shapewear is a neutral color because it’s supposed to be the shade of your skin. This will help it remain unseen, even if a garment is slightly see-through. Shapewear comes in various colors, including white, beige, brown and black.

Best Slimming and Affordable Shapewear

Spanx High-Waisted Power Short Shapewear

The no-slip strip on the waistband ensures these high-waisted shorts won’t be rolling down all day. They’re also available in regular and plus sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Maidenform Open Bust Body Shaper

This body shaper targets the tummy, waist and back for all-day coverage. Plus, the open bust allows you to wear your own bra and prevents bulges.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Bali Lace ’N Smooth Firm Control Body Shaper

In addition to offering firm control on the tummy, waist and rear, the lace allows it to be worn as a trendy bodysuit. This body shaper also features a built-in underwire bra for additional support.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Shapermint High Waister Body Shaper Shorts

These high-waisted body shaper shorts offer slimming to the waist, tummy, rear and thighs. Plus, you can clean them in the washing machine.

Sold by Amazon

Naomi and Nicole Unbelievable Comfort Hi Waist Brief

With silicone gripper elastic at the inner rear leg openings, you don’t have to worry about these briefs curling or riding up. Additionally, they are available in sizes up to 5X.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Yummie Convertible Camisole Shapewear

If you’re looking for a piece of shapewear for everyday use, this camisole offers just the right amount of compression. In addition, since the straps convert to several styles, you can wear it with many outfits.

Sold by Amazon

Squeem Strapless Waist Cincher

For ultimate waist shaping, this corset-style waist cincher with internal flexible steel bones is the ideal choice. Plus, the fabric is composed of natural rubber and cotton, making it comfortable and discreet under clothes.

Sold by Amazon

SlimMe Smoothing Arm Compression Shaper

Shapewear isn’t just for the lower body, and this arm compression shaper is the perfect example. It holds sagging skin, reduces jiggle and is thin enough to layer under clothing.

Sold by Amazon

ShaperQueen High Waister Thong Shaper Panty

This high-waisted shapewear offers the best of tummy control while offering a thong for invisible panty lines. It also features anti-slip bones to keep the top from rolling down.

Sold by Amazon

Wacoal Convertible Shaping Body Briefer

For versatility, this body briefer gets an extra point. The straps can be convertible to several styles or taken off entirely for a strapless look. It also features a built-in underwire bra, so you don’t have to wear any other bulky undergarments.

Sold by Amazon

