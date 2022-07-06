Which Frigidaire dishwasher is best?

Cleaning dishes by hand is a thing of the past. With a dishwasher, you can quickly load up your dirty dishes, punch a few buttons and let it work its magic. If you’re looking for a high-quality appliance, Frigidaire is a top brand.

The best Frigidaire dishwashers have a high-quality build and offer several washing cycles. For example, the Frigidaire 24-Inch Stainless Steel Front Control Tall Tub Dishwasher is an excellent choice due to its 24-hour delay start function and dual-spray arm system that thoroughly cleans dishes.

What to know before you buy a Frigidaire dishwasher

Dishwasher types

There are three types of dishwashers: built-in, countertop and portable units.

Built-in dishwashers go underneath the counter and are great for those with enough space to install one.

Build quality and maintenance

It’s nearly impossible to predict the longevity of a dishwasher. Some models tend to last longer than others, but a few things can help your dishwasher last as long as possible. For example, stainless-steel tubs are more durable than plastic tubs, and filters must be changed periodically. Additionally, it’s best to ensure that it’s installed correctly, as improperly positioned drains can cause damage to the entire unit.

Capacity and size

Most dishwashers are large enough to wash up to 12 place settings in one cycle. However, you should consider your kitchen space. If you have a large household and more room to work with, a 24-inch dishwasher is standard for a built-in unit, and an 18-inch dishwasher is suitable for smaller households or kitchens.

What to look for in a quality Frigidaire dishwasher

Wash cycles and drying power

Some dishwashers have dedicated spray arms for thoroughly cleaning glasses, cups and bottles. Most also offer several washing modes, including heavy cycles for removing tough grease and a rinse option for removing food residue and preventing foul odors.

Finding a dishwasher with sufficient drying power can be challenging, as dishes are often still damp once the cycle is finished. The best dishwashers have a stainless-steel interior and high-quality heating systems for safely drying dishes. Plastic-tub dishwashers usually have heating features, but they’re not as effective or powerful.

Quiet operation

Nobody wants a dishwasher that sounds like a jet engine. Ideally, you want something that is 30 to 50 decibels, which is as loud as a casual conversation. Anything over 50 decibels can sound as loud as a vacuum cleaner and be unpleasant.

Energy consumption

Dishwashers can use a lot of power, so if you want to save money on your electric bill, consider an Energy Star-certified unit. An Energy Star appliance has been optimized for energy efficiency and can help you save significantly over an extended period. However, energy-saver modes use lower water temperatures and don’t offer cleaning or drying as thoroughly as regular or heavy cycles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Frigidaire dishwasher

You can expect to pay $700-$1,200 for a large-capacity dishwasher with premium features. However, if you want something more affordable, you can find a smaller dishwasher with fewer features and wash cycles for $300-$600.

Frigidaire dishwasher FAQ

What is a sanitize cycle?

A. A sanitize cycle is similar to a regular cleaning mode, but the rinse water temperature and time at the end of the cycle are increased to thoroughly clean and sanitize dishes, killing up to 99.9% of bacteria.

Can I use liquid dish soap in the dishwasher?

A. No, it’s necessary to use dishwasher detergent tablets or liquids. Regular liquid dish soap produces suds, which would fill and possibly overflow your dishwasher, leaving you with a big mess to clean up.

What’s the best Frigidaire dishwasher to buy?

Top Frigidaire dishwasher

Frigidaire 24-Inch Stainless Steel Front Control Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: This dishwasher has a dual-spray arm system for thoroughly cleaning dishes and killing 99.9% of bacteria.

What you’ll love: It can clean up to 12 place settings in one cycle and has several washing modes, including heavy wash, rinse only and energy-saver. It has an LED status indicator and can be scheduled to run up to 24 hours in advance. Also, it is Energy Star-certified and operates quietly.

What you should consider: Some customers don’t like the central positioning of the silverware container, as traditional dishwashers usually have it off to the side.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Frigidaire dishwasher for the money

24-Inch White Front Control Smart Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: This dishwasher boasts a five-level wash system.

What you’ll love: It has easy-to-use mechanical controls, a tall tub designed for washing up to 14 place settings in one cycle and a soap dispenser conveniently located on the door. It has a no-heat option that saves energy, standard and heavy wash cycle modes and a self-cleaning filter.

What you should consider: It is loud, and the drying feature is mediocre compared to other Frigidaire models. Also, the racks are flimsy, and some customers find it difficult to close the door.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

24-Inch Stainless Steel Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: This dishwasher is ideal for large households and has a premium stainless-steel interior.

What you’ll love: This Energy Star-certified dishwasher has a 24-hour delay start function, operates quietly and has a third-level rack for loading and unloading utensils, tools and silverware more efficiently. The BladeSpray Arm ensures a thorough cleaning every time, and EvenDry technology completely dries dishes.

What you should consider: The silverware container has openings on the side, which makes it easy for utensils to fall out if not handled carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

