Jump Starters, Batteries & Chargers

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
74°
Fairmont
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
WV Outdoors
Top Stories
WV’s Manchin asks Zuckerburg to ban Russia on Facebook
House passes CROWN Act, banning hair discrimination
American Airlines to resume mid-flight alcohol sales
WV Democrats call Justice ‘erratic and disrespectful’
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
ATV crash kills 85-year-old man
Top Stories
Clarksburg Council discusses sale of meth pipes
Video
Marion Co. Schools cut ribbon on new bus wash
Video
United Way holds ‘Luck of Giving’ Give-A-Thon
Video
Fairmont State holds career fair to keep kids in …
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Snowbird School Closings
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
China 2022
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
BestReviews
Black History Month
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
PR Newswire Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Top Stories
The science behind ‘Pi Day’
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Basketball Challenge
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Ups
Contact Us
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
About BestReviews
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Jump Starters, Batteries & Chargers
Best jumper cables
Top Jump Starters, Batteries & Chargers Headlines
Close
You have been added to WBOY Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WBOY Daily News
Sign Up
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Gov. Justice roasts Democrats over gas tax suspension
WV Democrats call Justice ‘erratic and disrespectful’
Clarksburg Council discusses sale of meth pipes
Jevon Carter heating up since joining Bucks
CDC lifts mask recommendation in most WV counties
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice roasts Democrats over gas tax suspension
WV Democrats call Justice ‘erratic and disrespectful’
Clarksburg Council discusses sale of meth pipes
Jevon Carter heating up since joining Bucks
CDC lifts mask recommendation in most WV counties
Man arrested for drugs in Elkins
Russian lawmaker demands US give back Alaska
Justice announces $3.9 million for broadband projects
Woman arrested for meth in Harrison County
WV’s Manchin asks Zuckerburg to ban Russia on Facebook