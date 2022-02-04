St. Albans sees pothole repairs on I-64

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that Interstate 64 West between the US 35 and the St. Albans exit will reopen both westbound lanes around 3 p.m. on Feb. 4 after pothole repairs.

Since 2 p.m. on Feb. 3, WVDOH maintenance crews have been at work fixing potholes on the stretch of road about a mile west of the US 35 interchange from the Scary Creek garage in Putnam County with contractor, Brayman Trumble.

Due to asphalt plants being shut down for winter, heated asphalt has become difficult to secure. However, this asphalt does not hold up very well in heavy traffic.

By Feb. 4, contractors switched to using a concrete-based material to fill the potholes.

Because of this, contractors will attempt a more permanent repair on Feb. 6, if temperatures rise and the weather improves.



Any vehicles damaged on the effected stretch of interstate can file a claim with the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission. Call toll-free 1-877-562-6878, for more information