CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Since November, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have managed to clear more than 170 acres of trees and branches hanging over West Virginia’s roadways.

Crews clear canopies using bucket trucks, chainsaws, pole saws and chippers to clear away and grind up trees and branches along more than 500 linear miles of roadway, enough to fill up about 170 football fields.

Tree canopies are occasionally cleared to allow sunlight to hit the road below, helping to prevent moisture left on pavement from degrading the asphalt.

As part of the WVDOH core maintenance program, maintenance crews are, by law, “only allowed to clear canopy between Nov. 15 and March 31” due to endangered bat populations, which don’t typically use trees during those months.

This is the first year the WVDOH was allowed to cut more than the usual restricted total of 140 acres of canopy a year, or 14 acres for each of the state’s 10 highway districts. That restriction was lifted to allow districts to cut more trees in between the winter snows.