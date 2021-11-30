A shopper passes by a display of Christmas trees outside the main entrance to a grocery store, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in southeast Denver. Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — AAA East Central sent out a message today, urging motorists to safely secure their trees during transportation.

An unsecured object on a moving vehicle can risk becoming a hazard to both the vehicle carrying it and other vehicles on the road.

“A real tree can add that special touch to your home’s holiday decor, but motorists need to use caution when transporting a live tree,” said JJ Miller, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “Negligence could mean you are putting other lives at risk and you could be setting yourself up for costly repairs to your own vehicle.”

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research found that, over a four-year period, more than 200,000 crashes involved debris on U.S. roads, including 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths. In the case of an unsecured tree falling off their vehicle, drivers can face fines ranging from $10 to $5,000 as well as jail time.

An improperly secured tree can also end up costing the driver up to $1,500 in repairs, usually in cases where the driver wraps the tree around door jambs or open windows, which can cause permanent damage and numerous scratches.

