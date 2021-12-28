CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Ahead of the coming New Year’s celebration, AAA East Central wishes to remind the public about the dangers of not just driving under the influence but also driving with a hangover.
Time is the only thing that can sober up a person, specifically “between 75-90 minutes or longer for the body to eliminate the alcohol contained in one standard-sized drink.”
“Driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after having a few drinks,” said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central. “After a night of drinking, many people will wake up with alcohol still in their blood, or they will wake up tired and disoriented.”
Symptoms of a hangover can last 24 hours or longer. As the body’s blood alcohol concentration reaches zero, the symptoms of a hangover peak, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Risks of Driving Hungover:
- Fatigue and weakness
- Headaches and muscle aches
- Nausea and stomach pain
- Poor or decreased sleep
- Dehydration
- Vertigo
- Sensitivity to light and sound
- Anxiety
- Irritability
- Increased blood pressure
“We wouldn’t advise that anybody drives with any of these symptoms, regardless of whether they are recovering from a night of celebrating or not,” said Garrity.