Wineglasses and wine bottles on display for serving a wine tasting. Red and white fermented grape beverages are poured into two sparkling glasses. Warm, orange brown wooden cellar wine racks are reflected and in soft focus in the background. The close-up view of the alcohol is indoors, with no people.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Ahead of the coming New Year’s celebration, AAA East Central wishes to remind the public about the dangers of not just driving under the influence but also driving with a hangover.

Time is the only thing that can sober up a person, specifically “between 75-90 minutes or longer for the body to eliminate the alcohol contained in one standard-sized drink.”

“Driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after having a few drinks,” said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central. “After a night of drinking, many people will wake up with alcohol still in their blood, or they will wake up tired and disoriented.”

Symptoms of a hangover can last 24 hours or longer. As the body’s blood alcohol concentration reaches zero, the symptoms of a hangover peak, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Risks of Driving Hungover:

Fatigue and weakness

Headaches and muscle aches

Nausea and stomach pain

Poor or decreased sleep

Dehydration

Vertigo

Sensitivity to light and sound

Anxiety

Irritability

Increased blood pressure

“We wouldn’t advise that anybody drives with any of these symptoms, regardless of whether they are recovering from a night of celebrating or not,” said Garrity.