Watching your baby grow is undoubtedly one of the joys of parenthood. Besides this, growth can also be an essential indicator of your baby’s health and development.

One way to keep track of growth is to use a baby scale that can monitor their weight, and when you want to buy one, always go for versatile options like the Hatch Baby Smart Changing Pad and Scale.

What to know before you buy baby scales

Design

Some baby scales grow with your child, for example, a tray design that converts to a standing scale. There are also scales with curved trays and padding or foam to allow your child to sit comfortably while being measured. Some scales are crafted with side guards and anti-slip handles to ensure the safety of your little one and keep them from falling. The design of some scales features adorable toy shapes that make them both weight-measuring devices and bath toys for your baby.

Ease of use

Babies may have a hard time staying still when it’s time to measure their weight reading. Some scales include a Hold button that helps to calculate your baby’s average weight as they move around. The display type can also make your baby scale easy to use, and some scales come with a large LED display to allow for easy reading.

It is critical to note that monitoring your baby’s weight is not a one-time event. Finding a scale with a memory reading function can make it easy to compare your baby’s current weight with the previous readings.

Versatility

Finding a baby scale that grows with your child is a fantastic option. But when you find one that can also measure the weight of other household members, you certainly have a versatile bargain in your hands. Some baby scales take their versatility a notch higher by allowing you to measure height and head circumference, record your baby’s diaper habit, feeding pattern, or even detect how much breast milk you pump.

What to look for in quality baby scales

Materials

Sometimes, parents measure their baby’s weight after bathing them and one of the things to avoid is getting the device damaged due to drops of water seeping into it. Thankfully, there are baby scales that are made with waterproof material to ensure durability. Some scales use plastic materials that make the surface easy to wipe clean.

Weight limit

Most bathroom scales can measure up to 300 pounds, while some can accommodate 400 pounds. For baby scales, there are options with an upper limit of 44 pounds, which means you may not be able to use them for more than a couple of years. However, some baby scales designed for longevity can measure up to 330 pounds. If you’re looking for a scale that will grow with your child, you should double-check on the scale’s weight limit you intend to buy.

Extra features

Some scales include an app that you can connect to your phone to track your baby’s growth and development seamlessly. In some cases, the apps can sync the reading with the World Health Organization’s recommendations to allow you to evaluate your baby’s progress properly. Some scales are also designed as tubs so that you can use them to check your baby’s weight while taking their bath. The tare, or zero function, comes with scales to ensure your baby’s weight readings are always accurate.

How much you can expect to spend on baby scales

Generally, baby scales cost between $35-$55, but scales with a higher weight limit are usually more expensive.

Baby scales FAQ

When is the best time to weigh my baby?

A. You can choose a particular time during the day and stick to it. This could be before a meal or afterward. Maintaining a specific timing will give you a better picture of your baby’s growth and allow you to detect weight loss and act accordingly quickly.

How often should I weigh my baby?

A. It depends because it all comes down to your specific circumstances. For example, you may weigh weekly if your baby has lost weight recently and has not gained it back, or you think your baby isn’t feeding well and you want to see the impact on their weight. Besides this, the ideal recommendation is to check your baby’s weight once a month.

What are the best baby scales to buy?

Top baby scale

Hatch Baby Grow Smart Changing Pad and Scale

What you need to know: This is a built-in wireless baby scale that doubles as a soft and comfortable changing pad.

What you’ll love: you can connect it to an included app, allowing you to record vital parameters such as nursing sessions, sleep, or milk pumping amounts.

What you should consider: It may be challenging to get an accurate reading if your baby is not still.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top baby scale for money

Ozeri Baby and Toddler Scale in White

What you need to know: It is an all-in-one scale that measures your baby’s height, weight, and head circumference.

What you’ll love: It includes a built-in memory you can use to record the weight of multiple infants and toddlers. A hold button can also capture your baby’s weight and height measurement even when moving. Another great feature is the tare button that subtracts the weight of diapers.

What you should consider: According to some parents, taking the weight measurement of a restless child doesn’t always lead to an accurate reading.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Salter Baby Toddler Scale

What you need to know: It is a comfortable plastic scoop platform that measures your baby’s weight on a digital display.

What you’ll love: This scale can grow with your child as the baby scale is removable, and you can convert the device to a toddler scale. There is also a hold button that can record your baby’s weight measurement even when they are moving around.

What you should consider: Despite the hold button, some users complain that the reading keeps fluctuating once your baby starts moving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

