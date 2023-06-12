Written by Talia Ergas

The nighttime leave-on balm will hydrate dry lips

Although the Laneige lip sleeping mask has been around since 2017, it’s had a bit of a resurgence in recent years after going viral on TikTok as an influencer-favorite moisturizing lip balm. Since TikTok was so obsessed with the product from the South Korean skin care brand, the BestReviews Testing Lab put the Laneige lip sleeping mask to the test to see if it lived up to the hype. Spoiler alert — it did.

What is the BestReviews Testing Lab?

Each month, the BestReview Testing Lab evaluates new products in real-world conditions to determine how well they really perform. The lab analyzes these items the way any consumer would, paying attention to factors like how easy they are to set up and use, how well they perform and any other features that set them apart from the competition.

Why the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a superior lip product

This beautifully packaged lip mask comes with an applicator to keep germy fingers out of the tub and “feels so smooth and glossy,” our tester reported. The hydrating effect is immediate and over time, it makes lips “look and feel better” as they’re “visibly smoother and softer.”

Though this splurge-worthy lip mask is technically intended for applying before sleep, our tester noted that as long as you don’t mind a thick-feeling product, it’s suited for daytime use as well.

It doesn’t have pigment, so it leaves a glossy finish and it smells fruity and sweet. Our tester had no issues with smudging or fading, even during daytime use.

Best Laneige lip and skin care products

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C

The leave-on lip mask delivers moisture and antioxidants while you sleep with nourishing murumuru seed butter, shea butter and coconut oil. Vitamin C protects against external aggressors. It’s available in six delicious scents including vanilla, berry and pink lemonade.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Laneige

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

This balm is a more lightweight alternative to the lip sleeping mask, which may be preferred for regular daytime use. Still, it uses shea and murumuru butters to deliver moisture-rich hydration and leave lips supple and soft. It comes in sweet scents like gummy bear and grapefruit.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Laneige

Laneige Midnight to Morning Hydration Set

This gift-worthy set includes a lip sleeping mask in the berry flavor, a water sleeping mask for your face and a cica sleeping mask, which is a hypoallergenic overnight mask that helps soothe stressed skin.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Laneige Lip Treatment Balm

If you like your lip products with a bit of shine, try this pearlescent daily lip treatment balm. The piña colada-scented treatment is formulated with moisturizing coconut oil as well as peptide and adenosine, which help visibly smooth and firm lip wrinkles.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Laneige

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask with Squalane

The perfect partner to your lip sleeping mask, this leave-on facial cream hydrates your skin while you sleep. It contains a probiotic-derived complex that supports the skin’s moisture barrier, and hydrating squalane that mimics the skin’s natural lipids.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora, Walmart and Laniege

