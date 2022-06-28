Which Biossance products are best?

Taking care of your skin is very personal. A friend or celebrity may tout the benefits of their holy grail product, only for it to end up being too oily or harsh for your skin. If that’s not confusing enough, the number of products lining the beauty aisle shelves makes choosing a quality face wash or moisturizer complicated.

However, through trial and a bit of research, you’ll be able to find products that work for you. For example, if you’ve been searching for a gentle and hydrating vitamin C product, Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a Biossance product

Is Biossance a good brand?

Biossance is a clean skin care brand that launched in 2016 and is already featured at makeup and skin care stores worldwide. The entire brand is formulated around their key ingredient — squalane. However, most squalane is derived from shark liver oil, which Biossance refuses to use since they are concerned with animal and environmental activism. So instead, Biossance uses renewable sugar cane to create their own sustainable, plant-derived squalane. The brand is vegan and clean, using only ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients.

What type of products are recommended for my skin type?

There are five main skin types: dry, normal, oily, combination and sensitive. While there are a variety of ways to determine your skin type, skin moisture analyzers help make the process easier.

Dry : Those with dry skin may feel like their face is tight or experience flaking and irritation. Those with dry skin will probably do best with very hydrating products, including thick moisturizers and oils.

: Those with dry skin may feel like their face is tight or experience flaking and irritation. Those with dry skin will probably do best with very hydrating products, including thick moisturizers and oils. Oily : Oily skin may look greasy often or experience frequent breakouts. You’ll want to stay away from oils and creams that are too thick.

: Oily skin may look greasy often or experience frequent breakouts. You’ll want to stay away from oils and creams that are too thick. Normal : While it might seem beneficial to have normal skin that is neither too oily nor too dry, it can actually be more confusing to pick products for normal skin. You can use products targeted toward oily and dry skin, as long as it works for you.

: While it might seem beneficial to have normal skin that is neither too oily nor too dry, it can actually be more confusing to pick products for normal skin. You can use products targeted toward oily and dry skin, as long as it works for you. Combination : Combination skin means some areas of your face are oily while others are dry. One trick for combination skin is to only use thicker moisturizers on the parts of your face that get dry.

: Combination skin means some areas of your face are oily while others are dry. One trick for combination skin is to only use thicker moisturizers on the parts of your face that get dry. Sensitive: Those with sensitive skin may experience itchy skin, blotches or excessive dryness and oiliness. Look for products targeted toward sensitive skin and stay away from fragrance and harsh chemicals.

What to look for in a quality Biossance product

Skin type

All Biossance products will have a recommended skin type. While some may work for some and not others, it’s best to follow their advice.

Irritating ingredients

While not all ingredients will be irritating for all people, there are a few ingredients to watch for that could potentially cause irritation. Acids are strong exfoliators, and while they can be excellent for your skin, you don’t want to overuse them. These include glycolic acid, alpha-hydroxy acid, beta-hydroxy acid and salicylic acid. Added fragrance can also be irritating to specific skin types.

Size

Instead of just looking at the bottle size, paying attention to the ounces in the bottle or tube is smart. It might seem like you’re getting a lot of product based on the tube size when in reality, there isn’t an ample amount of product.

Sample or travel size

Since skincare is so personal, you might want to purchase a sample or travel size before spending more money on a full-sized product.

How much you can expect to spend on Biossance products

Biossance products start at $10 and go up to $80. The price of individual products varies depending on size and ingredients.

Biossance product FAQ

How long will Biossance products last?

A. Biossance products are sized to last about six to eight weeks based on their recommended usage. However, this time varies depending on a person’s usage and frequency. It’s important to note that all Biossance products have a Period After Opening (PAO) symbol, which lets you know how long a product lasts after opening.

Are Biossance products safe for pregnancy?

A. While all Biossance products are formulated to the highest standards of safety and are thoroughly tested, it’s recommended to check with your doctor first before using any skincare product during pregnancy or nursing.

What’s the best Biossance product to buy?

Top Biossance product

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

What you need to know: This gentle vitamin C oil is hydrating and formulated for all skin types.

What you’ll love: The form of vitamin C used in this product is more stable and gentle than pure vitamin C. It tackles tons of skincare concerns, including dryness, dullness and loss of firmness and elasticity.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side, and some users suggest it’s not suitable for oily skin types.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Top Biossance product for the money

Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanse

What you need to know: A soothing, gentle gel cleanser that removes impurities and makeup without drying skin.

What you’ll love: Since this gel cleanser is hydrating, it’s suitable for all skin types, including dehydrated skin. The amino acid eliminates pore-clogging dirt, debris, and makeup, while aloe vera leaf juice calms, soothes, and quenches skin.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that they were not a fan of the fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

What you need to know: This thick moisturizer not only hydrates but also visibly plumps and improves the appearance of fine lines thanks to the lipids and ceramides.

What you’ll love: It’s cruelty-free, vegan and fragrance-free. The powerhouse ingredients in this cream are omega-fatty acids to restore and plump, hyaluronic acid to hydrate and acai berry sterols to support existing cholesterol in the skin. The sugarcane-derived squalane also makes skin soft and supple.

What you should consider: Because this product is fragrance-free, the natural scent isn’t very pleasant.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

