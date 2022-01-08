2022 Fishing Regulations Summary now available online

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2022 West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary was made available online earlier this week. The new summary can be found at WVdnr.gov.

Amidst a number of changes is a new angling program that will take effect this year. The Master Angler Program offers an opportunity for anglers to complete “slams” for specific fish species. A lifetime award awaits those who complete all six slams, earning them the title of West Virginia Master Angler.

Beginning in 2022, the Trophy Citation Program will include re-designed printed citations featuring new fish artwork from renowned artist, Joseph Tomelleri.

Additionally, anglers will now receive get one citation for each species caught at the end of the calendar year, with each citation reporting the total number of trophies caught for that species. The length of the largest trophy caught for that species will also be listed.

The rules and application for these programs and more can be found at WVdnr.gov/fishing/fishing-regulations under “Fishing Forms.”

Contact your local DNR district office if you have questions. The numbers can be found inside the regulations cover and online here.

Printed copies of the new summary will be available at license agents and WVDNR district offices in early January.