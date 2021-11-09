Hunters Helping the Hungry program encourages hunters to donate venison

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is encouraging West Virginia’s hunters to lend a helping hand to their Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program.

The HHH program allows individuals to donate their own stores of venison to people in need throughout the West Virginia.
 
“Hunting is a great reason to get into the woods, stretch your legs and may result in a freezer full of healthy protein,” said Kaylee Pollander, wildlife biologist for the WVDNR. “With the diversity of game available for legal harvest, there is something for everyone’s taste.”

In 2020, 20,104 pounds of high-protein, low-fat venison was donated to the program.
 
For more information on the HHH program, visit wvdnr.gov or call the district office in French Creek at 304-924-6211. Information about West Virginia’s hunting seasons can found at wvdnr.gov/hunting.

