Which camping windbreak is best?

Depending on where you are and what you are trying to accomplish, a little bit of wind can be pleasant or it can be annoying. In instances where a persistent light to moderate breeze is not desirable, you can benefit greatly from a windbreak.

The best windbreak for camping is lightweight, easy to set up and sized for your needs. WallUp! The Instant Outdoor Shelter is a highly adaptable option you can rearrange and expand to fit your windbreaking needs. This 6-by-12-foot screen can block winds up to 15 mph.

What to know before you buy a camping windbreak

Windbreak use

A windbreak for camping is a large screen of durable material such as polyester that is staked into the ground to create a temporary barrier to block light to moderate breezes.

You can use a windbreak in a wide variety of locations, such as on the beach, in a field, in the woods or in your backyard. If you are cooking on a small outdoor stove while camping or at a picnic or barbecue, a windbreak can block any light wind that might interfere. You also can use a windbreak as a privacy screen. A windbreak can stop nuisance debris such as sand from irritating you or getting into your food and supplies. It also can prevent lighter gear from being blown away by a breeze.

What to look for in a quality camping windbreak

Construction

There are two essential parts of a windbreak: poles and the windscreen. The poles make up the framework that holds the windscreen in place so they need to be sturdy. The windscreen should be made of thicker, tear-resistant material and have reinforced stitching around the poles for durability.

Other features

Since the windbreak will be exposed to the elements for extended periods of time, get one that is weather-resistant and treated to hold up to UV rays.

Sizes

Windbreaks come in a wide variety of sizes, from low and long, which might be good for a beach, to short and tall, which might be best for creating some privacy while camping. Carefully consider the area you want blocked from the wind (or from view) before purchasing your windbreak.

Portability

If you will be transporting your windbreak to and from campsites, you want a model that is lightweight and doesn’t take up a great deal of packing space.

How much you can expect to spend on a camping windbreak

A small windbreak you might use at the beach can cost as low as $25. If you want a larger, more durable model you can install wherever you are camping, you may have to spend $100 or more.

Camping windbreak FAQ

How do I clean my windbreak for camping?

A. The material your windbreak is made of determines how and with what you should clean it. In general, hand-washing with a mild detergent is the best way to clean your windbreak, but it is highly recommended you consult your owner’s manual and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for cleaning.

Is it ever dangerous to use a windbreak?

A. A windbreak for camping is designed to be suitable in light to moderate breezes; it is not meant to provide shelter during a storm. Once the wind picks up or if you anticipate having gusts over the limit of what your windbreak can endure, you must take it down. Winds that are too strong for a windbreak can damage it and launch hazardous debris, such as sharp pole fragments, through the air to create an unsafe condition.

What’s the best camping windbreak to buy?

Top camping windbreak

WallUp! The Instant Outdoor Shelter

What you need to know: This is a solid option for the individual who needs a highly versatile windbreak that can function as a wall or an outdoor kitchen.

What you’ll love: This windbreak features a smart, collapsible design that makes it easy to set up and break down. It measures 6-by-12 feet and weighs just 12 pounds. This model stands out because you can connect multiple units to quickly build larger structures.

What you should consider: It can only handle light to moderate winds up to 15 mph.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camping windbreak for the money

Sport Design Beach Windscreen

What you need to know: This is a small, affordable windbreak designed for use at the beach.

What you’ll love: This highly portable windscreen has a striped design. It is 16 feet long and 30 inches high, and comes with a convenient carry bag. Set up is quick and easy.

What you should consider: The wood mounting poles included with this windbreak are not as durable as individuals might have hoped. Care must be taken when hammering them into the sand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hikeman Camping Windbreak

What you need to know: This kit comes with everything you need (except a rubber mallet) to set up and install a 14-foot windbreak.

What you’ll love: Besides the windscreen, this kit includes adjustable tarp poles, guy lines with rope tensioner, steel tent stakes and storage bags. The windscreen features a convenient see-through section, and the construction is rugged enough to hang camping and cooking tools on it, if needed.

What you should consider: A few consumers have noted this windbreak can be difficult to set up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

