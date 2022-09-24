CHARLESTON, W.Va – On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.

Town of Anmoore

The council approved $25,000 in pre-application funding assistance to the Town of Anmoore in Harrison County for an infiltration and inflow study to determine the scope of work for improvements to its sewer system. These funds, along with a match from the Town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will progress an application filing for funding of the improvements needed to its sewer system.

Town of Buffalo

The council approved $577,742 grant to the Town of Buffalo in Putnam County to provide sewer service to seven residents along Kystal Lane.

Town of Ceredo

The council approved a $146,500 grant to the Town of Ceredo in Wayne County to provide sewer service to a five-unit commercial facility. This money, along with a match from the Town’s ARPA funds, will provide the $293,000 needed for this extension.

Hardy County Public Service District

The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Hardy County PSD for an additional water storage tank in the Old Fields area. This money, along with Hardy County Commission ARPA funds, provide $1 million for the project.

Hughes River Water Authority

The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Hughes River Water Board in Ritchie County for improvements to a water storage tank and its water treatment plant. This money, along with money from the Ritchie County Commission ARPA funds and the Water Development Authority Economic Enhancement Grant Fund (WDA EEGF), provide $1.8 million for the project.

Town of Millcreek

The council approved a $950,000 grant to the Town of Millcreek in Randolph County to replace a water storage tank and improve its water treatment plant. This money, along with Randolph County Commission and Town ARPA funds, provide $1.9 million for the project.

City of Milton

The council approved a $1,311,000 grant to the City of Milton in Cabell County to replace its Newman’s Branch water main.

City of Richwood

The council approved a $1 million grant to the City of Richwood in Nicholas County for improvements to its sewer system. This money, along with money from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), provide $7.45 million for the project.

Another 14 projects that were found to be technically feasible and approved to pursue funding include:

Greater Harrison PSD Quiet Dell sewer extension to 415 customers estimated to cost $25 million

Jumping Branch-Nimitz PSD Broomstraw and Mark Meador Road water extension to 53 customers estimated to cost $7.5 million

Jumping Branch-Nimitz PSD Madams Creek Road water extension to 89 customers estimated to cost $5.1 million

Meadow Creek PSD Sandstone water system to serve 128 customers estimated to cost $12.9 million

Town of Pineville water system improvements estimated to cost $8.4 million

Short Line PSD water system improvements estimated to cost $5.1 million

Sun Valley PSD sewer extension (Marion and Fletcher Heights) to 295 customers estimated to cost $9.1 million

Town of Triadelphia water system improvements estimated to cost $4.4 million

Berkeley County PSD water system improvements estimated to cost $13.3 million

Town of Davy water system improvements estimated to cost $3.1 million

Greenbrier County PSD #2 sewer system and wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) improvements estimated to cost $30.8 million

Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville PSD McGraws water treatment plant (WTP) improvements estimated to cost $1.2 million

Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville PSD Route 94 water extension to serve 53 customers estimated to cost $3.6 million

Town of Union WTP relocation estimated to cost $8 million

To learn more, you can visit wvinfrastructure.com.