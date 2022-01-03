Powerball reaches estimated $540 million jackpot

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As of Monday morning, the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $540 million, or $384.3 million in cash value.

Game leaders increased the jackpot due to the continued “high volume of play and unmatched numbers” over the New Year. In late August, 2021, Powerball launched a third weekly drawing on Mondays.

For instructions on how to claim a winning ticket, winners should sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at GoMart in Jane Lew in late December, and a $100,000 winner was purchased at 7-Eleven in Williamson. Tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases non-jackpot prizes.

Monday’s Powerball tickets can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Monday.