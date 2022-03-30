CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The WV State Treasury Office has announced that $109,800 had been raised thanks to an unclaimed property firearms auction conducted March 24 in Charleston.

The event raised funds for the 19 law enforcement agencies that participated in the auction by selling outdated, unclaimed or old firearms, ammunition and related accessories in police inventory to qualified bidders.

“We’re thrilled to partner with law enforcement agencies around the state to help them take old or unused firearms sitting in their storage rooms and turn them into funds that can be used to train, protect and equip their officers,” State Treasurer Riley Moore said.

Firearms auction held on March 24, 2022 in Charleston by the WV State Treasurer’s Office

Qualifying weapons include weapons that are “older and no longer used by a department, or that have been seized as evidence and sitting in storage rooms for an extended amount of time following the disposition of a case.” Other weapons include those seized from individuals not legally allowed to own firearms.

Unclaimed, seized or outdated firearms in the possession of state and local law enforcement agencies can be turned over to the State Treasurer’s Office for auctioning according to West Virginia’s Unclaimed Property Code (Chapter 36, Article 8A).

Any firearm that law enforcement is unable to find the lawful owner for can be turned over to the Treasurer’s Office for auction. The proceeds of each submission then goes back to their respective submitting agency.

Bidders had to be a valid, licensed federal firearms dealer. The event is not open to the general public.

The participating law enforcement agencies included: