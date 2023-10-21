No matter what you are celebrating, these compact sound systems have you covered

The weather is getting cooler by the week, but that doesn’t always mean that all parties come to a screeching halt. Outdoor summer gatherings are quickly replaced with cozy indoor get-togethers, and if you have a great sound system, the weather won’t be a factor at all.

However, the confined space does present an auditory problem. It’s highly impractical to have massive floor speakers that blast music three blocks down the road. In smaller settings and for indoor parties, it’s much better to use a compact sound system. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by their loudness, and some of them come with a subwoofer that can put larger systems to shame.

Pump up the (compact) jams

In most cases, bigger is better. But there are limits to what is socially acceptable, and when you start blurring the lines, that’s when the police might get involved. Before having any kind of party, it’s always a good idea to go around the neighborhood to inform your neighbors about possible noise disturbances.

But that is drastically minimized when you use a music system that’s appropriate to the size of the venue or the amount of people in attendance. A perfect solution is a compact sound system that gives you all the functions you need but won’t cause structural damage when you crank it up.

A compact sound system is very similar to a home theater system or a party boombox. Depending on the model, it has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections for streaming online content, a USB port for playing music files and several small speakers. Some might even have a built-in CD player.

Another compact sound system that’s perfect for intimate gatherings or seasonal parties is a soundbar. When connected to a smart TV, it’s easy to stream content from Spotify or Pandora without worrying about a dedicated disc jockey.

Best compact sound systems for holiday parties

Pyle Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

You shouldn’t be fooled by thinking this speaker is insufficient just because it’s portable. While you can easily carry this speaker in a backpack, it has a 100-watt speaker and a rechargeable battery to party for as long as you can. It has a 3.5-millimeter input jack, Bluetooth connection, FM radio and a USB port that’s compatible with MP3 music files.

Rockville RHB70 Home Theater Compact Powered Speaker System

Whenever you carry this compact speaker into a room, people will know that you mean business. It’s an all-in-one home theater system featuring a 3-inch subwoofer and two 3-inch speakers on the front. The speaker has a high-powered amplifier built in, and the Bluetooth connection lets you stream your favorite songs.

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Soundbar

This compact speaker might resemble an alien ship, but there is nothing but power on the inside. The bundle comprises a mini wireless subwoofer with incredibly rich bass and a soundbar with four speakers and two tweeters and is compatible with Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

Panasonic SoundSlayer Dolby Atmos Soundbar

With a name like “SoundSlayer,” you know that this soundbar is up for the challenge when it comes to keeping people dancing. This compact sound system has a 2.1-channel, three-way speaker system with 4K passthrough so you can stream the highest-quality dance tracks straight from your TV. It has a built-in Bluetooth connection for added compatibility, and when your guests leave, you turn on the optimized sound for video games.

Philips Compact Bluetooth Stereo System

This compact sound system is the perfect gadget for smaller spaces, yet it packs a massive (and unexpected) punch. The amplifier comes with two bookshelf speakers, and the built-in dual-amplifier system enhances the audio quality as each transducer is driven by its own dedicated amplifier. This means bigger bass and crisper sounds. In addition to the built-in CD player, it has a USB port, Bluetooth support and auxiliary RCA connections on the back.

Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers

These wood-covered bookshelf speakers are the perfect audio gadgets for holiday parties or checking the sound levels in a recording studio. Each speaker has a 0.5-inch silk dome tweeter and a 4-inch full-range speaker for crystal-clear audio. There are control knobs on the side of one speaker, and if you fancy yourself a DJ, you can connect the speakers to two audio sources simultaneously through RCA cables.

Bose TV Soundbar

The perfect gadget for movie nights and holiday parties, this soundbar connects to your TV wirelessly or through an HDMI-ARC connection. It has two angled full-range drivers with spatial audio support and is compatible with the Bose Bass Module 500 or 700.

Acoustic Audio AA5170 Home Theater System

For a full range of auditory excitement, there are few compact sound systems that will get you in the holiday partying mood better than this setup. The 5.1 surround-sound Bluetooth speaker system comes with five satellite speakers, a remote controller and a powerful 700-watt subwoofer. Each speaker is magnetically shielded to lower interference, and the system is compatible with mobile phones and has a 3.5-millimeter jack and a USB port for MP3 music files.

Vizio V-Series 2.1 Compact Home Theater Soundbar

Holiday parties don’t always need a huge array of speakers. Sometimes the perfect solution can be found in small packages, such as this compact Bluetooth speaker system. Perfectly suited for jovial occasions and movie nights, it comprises a 24-inch soundbar and a dedicated subwoofer for thumping bass. It has DTS Virtual:X built-in and comes with a remote controller.

Doss SoundBox

Small but powerful, this compact Bluetooth speaker is ideal for small gatherings where you just want to let loose after a long day’s work. It has touch controls on the top, a 12-watt speaker on the front and the rechargeable battery gives you about 20 hours of playtime. It has a 3.5-millimeter input for adding other audio sources, a USB-C charging port and a slot for an SD card.

