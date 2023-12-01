No, ChatGPT didn’t win

Each year, Apple names its App Store Award winners, showcasing apps that promote creativity, cultural impact and more. This year’s list is finally out, and if you haven’t downloaded any of these, you’ll probably want to check them out.

This year’s list covers a wide range of apps. There are games, a photo editor, a smart gym for your Apple Watch and even a food delivery app (with a twist). Below, we’ll highlight a few of our favorites — but be sure to charge up your Apple devices and check out all the winners.

Shop this article: Beats Solo3 Headphones, Apple AirTag, Apple Magic Keyboard

2023 App Store Awards winners

Our favorite 2023 App Store Awards winners

Photomator

Photomator is a simple but powerful photo editor. Its intuitive interface proves easy even for beginners to navigate, making photo editing more approachable than ever. We especially love its automatic enhancements powered by AI.

Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a food delivery app helping restaurants (and hungry people) cut down on food waste by providing a platform for ordering mystery bags of leftovers (at discounted prices) near closing time.

Unpacking

Unpacking is a calming and meditative mobile game featuring a relaxing soundscape and simple levels that players of any age will find fun and surprising.

Best Apple gifts and accessories

The App Store Award winners go nicely with these Apple gifts and accessories.

Beats Solo3 Headphones

Apple’s Beats Solo3 headphones are great for anyone looking for an over-ear option to replace their AirPods. These durable, stylish headphones come in multiple colors with up to 40 hours of listening time per charge.

Apple AirTag

Keep track of your most important belongings with Apple AirTag, which lets you check their location in the Find My app. A simple Bluetooth setup makes it fast and easy to connect any AirTag to your iPhone or iPad.

Apple Magic Keyboard

The Apple Magic Keyboard is wireless and Bluetooth-enabled with a rechargeable internal battery. It works with any Mac device with Apple Silicon and includes Touch ID.

Apple Wallet with MagSafe

Keep your ID and cards close by with this Apple iPhone Wallet with MagSafe, which attaches to your phone via a powerful magnet. You can even attach it through a MagSafe case to create a unique look.

Apple MagSafe Charger

You can wirelessly charge your devices with a MagSafe charger with fast charging capabilities.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the most advanced smartwatches, with precision GPS, fitness tracking, a rugged titanium case for extra durability and an extra-long battery life.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.