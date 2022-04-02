Which Bluetooth boombox is best?

When looking for a speaker that can handle some wear and tear, blast sound in any environment and can live up to all kinds of events, the boombox might be the item required. Equipped with massive sound power and a tough exterior, a boombox is perfect for going to the beach, throwing a barbecue or even for use around the house.

While the boombox may be best known for its place in the 1980s, the device has made a modern comeback that’s just right for a new generation of music listeners.

Features to consider before buying a Bluetooth boombox

Before buying a Bluetooth boombox, there are several different factors that need to be taken into consideration. Depending on what the boombox will be used for, some users may put higher priority on some features over others.

Durability and resistance

While many stereo systems and speakers require upkeep and delicate use, a boombox should be able to handle many different outdoor elements. Taking a boombox to the beach or to a block party shouldn’t be an issue if the boombox is resistant to sun or water damage as well as being capable of enduring hard impact.

Subwoofer

A subwoofer is a part of the internal mechanisms in a speaker that bring out the deep, heavy bass. For a boombox, having strong bass capabilities is one of the hallmark features that make the device unique.

Battery life

For portable and outdoor use, being able to play audio at a high volume without worrying about draining the battery can be a major priority. Boomboxes oftentimes are used at high or full volume, so having a battery life capable of maintaining that level for hours can be important.

Audio quality and volume capacity

The sound of the music can make all the difference for a boombox. Clear sound with a balanced mix will always be something to look out for when buying one. Additionally, maintaining strong audio quality while playing at a high volume is particularly important for outdoor usage.

Best Bluetooth boomboxes

Best of the best Bluetooth boombox

JBL Boombox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: A full-bodied boombox with loud, high-quality audio that can be played at any setting for up to 24 hours.

What you’ll love: The durability and waterproof features make this boombox great for outdoor use. The boombox can also connect to multiple devices, making it easy to switch between friends using the device at a party.

What you should consider: Costing around $400, this boombox is more expensive than many of its competitors.

Best bang for your buck Bluetooth boombox

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker

What you need to know: A durable boombox with 24 hours of battery life that can float in the water and costs less than many of its counterparts.

What you’ll love: Through the Soundcore app, users can customize equalization to boost the bass or treble for specific types of music.

What you should consider: Lacks the refined audio quality of many other boomboxes.

Honorable mentions

Bumpboxx Bluetooth Boombox Flare8 NYC Graffiti

What you need to know: Glamorous and incredibly durable, this boombox is perfect for making a statement.

What you’ll love: With 12 hours of battery life, the boombox can last for an entire evening of music without needing to be recharged once.

What you should consider: Some users have reported slight droppages in Bluetooth connectivity as well as functionality problems increasing the longer it’s used.

Jensen CD555 Limited Edition Portable Bluetooth Music System

What you need to know: An affordable and compact boombox with a CD player and FM radio alongside better-than-expected volume capacity.

What you’ll love: With more capabilities than other boomboxes, the Jensen can serve as a radio and CD player as well as a traditional Bluetooth speaker.

What you should consider: Needing a power cord or several batteries to work, the boombox cannot be charged. Several users have also reported a lack of durability.

Sony SRS-XG500 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker

What you need to know: An all-around solid boombox with great audio quality and a 30-hour battery life perfect for any event big or small.

What you’ll love: The high levels of bass and LED ring lighting help make this boombox a standout device in comparison to others.

What you should consider: Not being fully waterproof leads to risk of damage. One of the most expensive options on the market.

Philips Bluetooth Boombox Speaker

What you need to know: A rugged and massive boombox that can blast its sound at a higher volume than almost anything else at its price.

What you’ll love: The volume capabilities and deep boosted bass make this a powerful boombox choice.

What you should consider: With no internal battery, the boombox requires eight D batteries to power up, almost no better than its 1980s counterparts.

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable & Home Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: A boombox with powerful sound and a 24-hour battery life that can fill up any room or space it’s playing in.

What you’ll love: The high audio quality along with the ability to connect up to four devices at once makes for easy music sharing.

What you should consider: Not as durable as other boomboxes. It’s over a foot tall, making it more difficult to bring to other places.

Superstar Monster Blaster High-Performance Boombox

What you need to know: A solid boombox with high volume capabilities, easy portability at its size and good water resistance.

What you’ll love: The boombox comes equipped with both an indoor and outdoor equalization setting to ensure proper sound balance no matter the location.

What you should consider: With only 16 hours of battery life, this boombox falls well short of other comparable devices that offer sometimes more than double the longevity.

