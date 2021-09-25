WVDED broadband speed test made available to public to expand broadband access in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In an effort to improve broadband access in West Virginia, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) and the Broadband Enhancement Council are releasing an internet speed test for people to take.

With these tests, the WVDED and Broadband Enhancement Council hope to create a more accurate map of the region’s broadband. This will for the investment of resources into expanding West Virginia’s growing need for better access.

“This is an effort to help improve broadband access in West Virginia and get better internet service to areas that need it the most,” said WVDED Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “Data collected from the speed test will be instrumental in making decisions about broadband access in West Virginia moving forward.”

To take the speed test: