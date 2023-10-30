What to expect from Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac event tonight

In a spooky season surprise to the tech world, Apple announced another live event will occur tonight, just a few short months after its summer “Wonderlust” event. The “Scary Fast” event will reveal even more new Apple products, likely coming just in time for the holiday shopping season. What’s in store? We won’t know for sure until the event itself, but rumors are flying — and even the name of the event seems to be a clue.

Rumored products Apple might announce

Apple

Since Apple announced new iPhones and Apple Watches over the summer, we can pretty safely rule those out for this event. For the biggest clue about what’s likely to be announced tonight, we look to the name of the event: “Scary Fast.” That seems to be a nod to Apple’s long-in-development M3 chips, which should deliver lightning-fast performance for new Macs.

If that’s the case, we can likely expect Apple to announce new Macbooks tonight. And if the M3 chip is being unveiled, we’d expect it to power a new iMac, too.

Another big hint is the fact that Qualcomm hosted an event last week to unveil its new Snapdragon X Elite chip, which is expected to start showing up in Windows laptops in mid-2024. This will be Apple’s biggest competitor, and while it rivals the current M2 chips, Apple could make a huge splash by unveiling an M3 that surpasses it just a week after it was announced.

Of course, there are still iPads. Apple didn’t announce any new iPads over the summer, and there’s always the possibility that the “Scary Fast” event could be an iPad announcement, without any of the anticipated new Macs. It seems unlikely, but it could happen. We won’t know until we watch.

When does the ‘Scary Fast’ event start?

Apple

“Scary Fast” starts tonight, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

How to stream the live event

You can stream the live event at Apple.com or on the Apple TV app.

Products from Apple’s summer ‘Wonderlust’ event

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 came with some exciting upgrades: thinner borders, a lighter frame made of a new titanium alloy, a slightly larger display and a periscopic telephoto lens camera. It also now has a programmable Action Button instead of a silent switch, Dynamic Island notifications and super-fast charging, thanks to its adoption of USB-C.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 was a big step forward — now powered by Apple silicon, the company’s most powerful watch chip yet. It is faster than ever with improved battery life and uses impressive “double tap” controls.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

For an even more versatile, rugged and capable Apple Watch, the Ultra 2 is made for athletes and outdoors enthusiasts with 100 meters of water resistance and a corrosion-resistant titanium case. Additionally, its construction is carbon neutral.

Updated Airpods with USB-C

Airpods didn’t get a major upgrade this year, but they joined other Apple devices on the universal charging standard: USB-C.

