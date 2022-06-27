Which BenQ projector is best?

There are few things more exciting than watching your favorite superhero dish out justice to nefarious villains, or tracking an aerodynamic pass from the quarterback to a wide receiver for a perfect touchdown. Of course, the best way to see all the action is on a massive TV.

But those can be impractical or prohibitively expensive. The next best solution? A much smaller projector that produces a larger-than-life 100-inch display. BenQ has fantastic options, but you can’t go wrong with the BenQ HT3550 4K Home Theater Projector. It has the highest resolution available and you can mount it to the ceiling.

What to know before you buy a BenQ projector

Consider your projection resolution

You naturally want the best viewing experience, but the highest resolution isn’t always practical. Consider what you’ll watch the most, and select a suitable projector. For example, if you only want to look at home videos and family pictures, then a BenQ projector with a 720p or 1080p resolution is perfect. However, for Hollywood blockbusters on movie night, you want a 4K resolution projector.

Projectors need a lot of space

Unlike TVs, a projector needs a fair bit of space for a clear image. This is called the throwing distance and indicates the optimal separation between the projector and the canvas or wall. For example, a BenQ short-throw projector can produce a 100-inch image from around 8 feet. You might need to move others further back to get the same visual dimension.

Portable devices use battery power

Complex BenQ projectors draw power from a wall socket, but if you want to watch content wherever you are, you might look at a portable projector.

Be aware, though, that these operate through a built-in battery that needs constant recharging. On average, you can get about three hours of viewing time from a 4,800-milliampere battery (that’s almost four times the battery capacity of an iPhone 13 Pro).

What to look for in a quality BenQ projector

Wi-Fi connection

You’re not always going to view content from a USB drive or a memory card. Especially for movie nights or family gatherings, you want a few options. For that reason, a good-quality BenQ projector can connect to a Wi-Fi network to access Netflix or YouTube. Some have Bluetooth to pair them with an additional speaker.

Image brightness matters

All projectors, not just BenQ’s, work best when the environment is as dark as possible. But sometimes you need to turn up the brightness to see things clearly. The native brightness of a projector is measured in lumens. Generally, the higher the indicated lumens, the brighter you can adjust the projector. A good-quality BenQ projector is at least 2,000 lumens.

Mounting options

You can easily place family-sized projectors on a table to produce an image, but sometimes you need a permanent solution. A good-quality BenQ projector has attachments and accessories to mount it to your ceiling. That way, it is out of sight when not used and will always be at the best throwing distance from the wall.

How much you can expect to spend on a BenQ projector

The price depends on its functions and additional features. A projector with a built-in speaker and a resolution of 720p costs $300-$500. However, a powerful 4K projector costs $1,400-$1,600.

BenQ projector FAQ

Which connections do BenQ projectors support?

A. In addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, many BenQ projectors can connect to HDMI sources and USB-C devices. This makes it easier if you want to mirror a mobile phone or a computer.

Do BenQ projectors have built-in speakers?

A. Most do, but the quality isn’t great. You’d be better off connecting an external speaker through Bluetooth or a 3.5-millimeter audio jack.

What’s the best BenQ projector to buy?

Top BenQ projector

BenQ HT3550 4K Home Theater Projector

What you need to know: It has a true 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and factory-calibrated color settings for crisp, clear visuals.

What you’ll love: The projection lens has a 10-element array to ensure the correct light level is produced, improving the sharpness and clarity. The projector only needs 8.2 feet distance to produce a 100-inch display. It has a maximum brightness of 2,000 lumens. A remote control and a power cable are included in the box.

What you should consider: Although it supports HDMI and USB, it lacks Bluetooth or Wi-Fi functions for wireless streaming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top BenQ projector for the money

BenQ GV30 Portable Smart Projector

What you need to know: This portable projector is the perfect size to watch movies and family photos wherever you want.

What you’ll love: Its round design lets you horizontally tilt the lens 135 degrees to project on a wall, roof or the floor. It has two 4-watt speakers with extra bass, and the built-in battery gives you about three hours of viewing time.

What you should consider: It has a brightness of only 300 lumens and a maximum resolution of 720p.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BenQ HT2050A 1080P Home Theater Projector

What you need to know: With 2,200 lumens of brightness and a maximum resolution of 1080p, this is an excellent choice for home entertainment.

What you’ll love: In addition to watching films, it has a low-latency mode for playing video games. It connects to media sources through HDMI and USB and is compatible with 3D content. It has a short throwing distance, projecting a 100-inch image from 8 feet away.

What you should consider: It has a single 10-watt speaker, which isn’t sufficient for video games or high-quality films.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

