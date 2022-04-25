Which iPad is best for working from home?

If you’re one of many professionals or students adjusting to working from home, an iPad can help ease the transition while also being easy on your wallet. These tablets can help you tackle your workload on the go or from the comfort of your desk, couch or kitchen table. The range of Apple iPads offers something for everyone — from budget-friendly tablets to top-of-the-line setups that are more flexible than a laptop.

iPad features for working from home

Since iPads come with differing features, you’ll want to think about how you work best and which features you’ll need to accomplish your tasks. There are built-in features like storage space and external features like keyboards to consider as well as the outer aesthetics. The best iPad for your home office setup is one that fits your working style and your wallet.

Battery life

The newest models offer all-day battery life, while some older models provide up to 10 hours. Each iPad comes with its own charging cables for when your battery runs out of juice. Newer models may use a USB-C or thunderbolt port for faster charging, while older models use Lightning ports. A faster-charging port is helpful if you prefer to move from room to room without being tied down with a charging cable.

Screen size

When it comes to screen size, both the size of the tablet and the style of the display affect the overall size. Older models have a home button built-in that uses fingerprint technology to unlock your iPad. This button takes up space that newer models save by using face identification technology. Therefore, even newer, smaller iPads may feel slender in your hands while still boasting larger screen sizes.

The display size determines how much of an app you can see while you work. Newer iPads also let you split-screen two apps simultaneously, which can be convenient for multitaskers.

Type of work

The type of iPad that works for you may depend on the type of work you do. Projects that require lots of graphics processing and demanding apps may need more storage space and faster processing speeds.

If you work on projects that require a lot of design and drawing capabilities, you may want an iPad with the latest Apple Pencil or compatibility with other drawing accessories.

All iPads are adept at video calls, but if you need to wander out of range of your Wi-Fi signal, you may need one that also uses cellular service.

Word processing is a breeze on any iPad. Though it has an on-screen keyboard, using an external keyboard makes it even easier.

Compatible accessories

Apple offers many branded accessories that work seamlessly with iPads. The Magic keyboard works with the newest models, and the Smart keyboard works with older ones. If you’re looking for a serious typing setup, you’ll want the newer iPad Air or iPad Pro for premium keyboard compatibility.

The Apple Pencil and trackpad allow you to interact with the iPad more easily, making it simple to maneuver around, draw and write. Keep in mind that older iPad models are not compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Apple EarPods help you tune in or tune out as needed. All of Apple’s Bluetooth earbuds work with all iPad models. If you prefer wired headsets, keep in mind that not all iPads have headphone jacks. Search for older models with built-in auxiliary ports.

IPad stands and cases help you position your tablet comfortably throughout the workday. Stands typically work for most iPads, while cases are usually tailored to protect a specific model or size, so shop accordingly.

Storage options

You can select the amount of storage you want in an iPad, and it’s a good rule of thumb to buy more storage than you think you need. That way, you can easily download files and assets, install new apps and handle your workflow without worry.

Best iPads for working from home

iPad 10.2-inch 9th Generation (2021)

This standard model is the crowd favorite because it offers high-performance at a dramatically reduced price point. It has 10 hours of battery life and uses a Lightning connector. For those serious about working from home, it’s compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5th Generation (2021)

For those with more demanding workloads or anyone who needs more processing power, the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch model is a great option. The screen size alone can compete with any standard laptop, not to mention the industry-leading speed, Liquid Retina display and all-day battery life.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Generation (2021)

The 11-inch iPad Pro offers the same capabilities as its larger counterpart but with a slightly slimmer profile. This size is easier to carry around and take outside the house. It’s also easier on your wallet.

Sold by Amazon

iPad Air 4th Generation (2020)

With a severely marked-down cost, this older iPad Air offers the same design as the new one at a fraction of the cost. You won’t have 5G support, but you can still indulge in all of Apple’s essential accessories without breaking the bank.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

iPad Air 5th Generation (2022)

The larger screen size of the new iPad Air makes it easy to get some work done since the touch ID was moved to the top power button. The design is sleek and lightweight with slim bezels and more color choices, but it may not be sophisticated enough for heavy-duty multitaskers.

Sold by Amazon

iPad Mini 6th Generation (2021)

The iPad Mini is as slim as it gets at 8.3 inches. It’s great for portability, making it easy to work long hours anywhere in the house, outside or at a local cafe. It also comes in more modern colors than the regular iPad. If you want the reliability and functionality of an iPad but don’t want a large screen, this is the iPad for you.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

iPad Air 3rd Generation (2019)

If you’re a student on a budget, this renewed iPad Air is a solid choice. It’s the cheapest option compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. It can’t compete with the crisp display and impressive processing power of newer models, but it’s a great budget option.

Sold by Amazon

