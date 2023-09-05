If you’re a Disney fan, you probably already know that the animation giant is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. To mark the occasion, Disney has teamed up with Samsung to produce a line of limited-edition Samsung Frame TVs that come preloaded with the kind of artwork that will make any Disney adult swoon.

If you’re an annual passholder, a home cook who’s perfected your own Disney Dole Whip recipe or someone who dreams of sneaking hidden Mickeys into your home decor, you’re going to want to act fast. These TVs are already selling out.

Samsung Frame x Disney is the best way to display Disney art in your home

Design-savvy folks already know about the Samsung Frame. It’s a TV with a cult following because when you aren’t using it to watch Netflix, its ultra-thin, bezeled edge makes it look like an actual piece of art. No more black box on your wall when the TV isn’t in use — the Frame can display photos, classic paintings, modern art and more.

The limited-edition Disney Frame TVs come with 100 pieces of digital art from Disney films and franchises, ready to display. They also include a fun Mickey Mouse-themed SolarCell remote.

There’s just one catch: If you want the Disney edition of the Samsung Frame, you’ll have to shell out top dollar for it. It comes in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch, with prices ranging from $1,699.99 for the smallest up to a staggering $3,199.99. Not only is that enough to fund a Disney vacation, but it’s $400 more than a Frame TV typically costs, and they’re already on the pricey side for TVs.

Disney/Samsung

You’ll also have to act fast because the 65-inch version is already sold out. The 55-inch and 75-inch models are still available on the Samsung website.

Alternatively, you can get a standard Frame TV and subscribe to Samsung Art Mode for $5 a month, which includes a Disney art gallery (along with tons of other famous works you can display on your TV). You can also upload your own photos and art to display via the Samsung SmartThings app.

More Samsung Frame TVs

Samsung 32-Inch Class The Frame QLED HDR LS03C

The smallest available Frame TV is perfect for a kitchen or bedroom. When not in use, it fits into a gallery wall, blending in seamlessly with other art pieces.

Samsung 55-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03B

The 55-inch Frame is just the right size for a living room or bedroom. When in art mode, it’s perfect for anchoring a gallery wall or acting as a bold statement art piece.

Samsung 65-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03B

Missed your chance to get the 65-inch Disney x Frame TV? The 65-inch classic Frame can still display pieces from the Disney gallery.

Samsung 85-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03B

Go big or go home. This 85-inch screen will make any room feel like a movie theater. And when your TV isn’t in use, the art mode feature will look like a wall-sized mural.

