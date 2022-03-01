Which butterfly earring is best?

Butterfly earrings are a fantastic option for anyone looking to add a fun and youthful twist to their jewelry collection. Butterflies have been associated with grace, beauty, flirtation and change over the ages and the same goes for now.

With a range of designs to choose from, you can easily find a butterfly earring that will suit every type of mood and personality. No matter what style you choose, butterfly earrings are not likely to go out of style. Our top pick is the sterling silver, cubic zirconia Kokoma’s Butterfly Sleeper Small Hoop Earrings.

What to know before you buy a butterfly earring

Pierced or unpierced

Before buying butterfly earrings, check if they are for pierced or unpierced ears. While people with pierced ears can wear clip-on and other alternative styles, those with unpierced ears can’t wear pierced earrings.

Metals

Earrings are made out of all sorts of materials, from gold to precious stones and nickel-based alloy materials. Before selecting earrings, consider what materials have previously irritated your skin. If you have a history of irritation or allergic reactions, you should visit your doctor or allergist to figure out what materials you’re allergic to so you can avoid purchasing them. If you’re unsure about your allergies, you can opt for hypoallergenic jewelry.

Users that are not prone to allergic reactions can choose the material of their earrings based on preference and personal style.

Skin tone

While you can wear any type and color of jewelry, consider how well the earring you are buying complements your skin tone. Matching your butterfly earrings with your skin tone will give you a more attractive and elegant appearance.

You can experiment by trying on different colors to see which ones suit you best. As a rule of thumb, however, cooler skin tones go best with silver-colored jewelry, while warmer skin tones look better with gold-toned jewelry.

What to look for in a quality butterfly earring

Comfort

The style and size of your earring play a big part in determining how comfortable you’ll be wearing them. Do you tend to move a lot? Then long dangly earrings may not be a great choice for you as they could easily catch onto your clothes. Do you want earrings that you can wear every day? Small earrings may be best for you in that case. Have you got sensitive ears? Opt for hypoallergenic earrings or clip-ons with resin clips.

Your lifestyle or the occasion you’re buying the earrings for is a huge purchasing factor. Always keep in mind what you and your ears need so that you can enjoy and flaunt your beautiful butterfly earrings with grace and comfort.

Weight

Many people do not enjoy wearing earrings that are heavy as it causes some strain to their ears. In some cases, your earlobe may even tear due to the weight of the earring. It can also look unflattering when heavy jewelry makes your earlobes droop. No matter what material your butterfly earrings use, high-quality jewelry is usually lightweight and won’t cause any discomfort to your earlobes.

Design

Butterfly earrings come in various styles and designs for all occasions. Most butterfly earrings are versatile and you can wear them for parties, meetings or even everyday wear.

How much you can expect to spend on a butterfly earring

Most moderately priced butterfly earrings range anywhere from $5-$20. Butterfly earrings made with precious materials range higher, from about $100-$400.

Butterfly earring FAQ

What does wearing a butterfly mean?

A. Some cultures believe butterflies to symbolize transformation and good luck.

Is butterfly jewelry tacky?

A. No. Good-quality butterfly earrings are trendy and even worn by many celebrities.

What’s the best butterfly earring to buy?

Top butterfly earring

Kokoma’s Butterfly Sleeper Small Hoop Earrings

What you need to know: This dainty butterfly earring is nickel-free and paved elegantly with cubic zirconia.

What you’ll love: Created with sterling silver, this mini hoop earring is free of nickel, lead and cadmium. When worn, the earrings click and lock in place, making them suitable for children as well. They are great for any type of piercing and you can wear them for just about every occasion.

What you should consider: Some users have said the clasp is either too loose or too strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top butterfly earring for the money

Kercisbeauty Dainty Silver Butterfly Earrings

What you need to know: These small drop butterfly earrings are a fun twist on the classic hoop.

What you’ll love: Small and lightweight, these handmade earrings are cute and comfortable to wear. With its unique design, this hoop’s drop and dangle style is playful yet elegant and a nice touch for all outfits.

What you should consider: Some users have said that after a while, the earrings turn dark.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mevecco 18K Gold Plated Huggie Earrings

What you need to know: These huggie butterfly earrings are slender, lightweight and perfect for everyday wear.

What you’ll love: Plated in 18k gold, these nickel and lead-free earrings are hypoallergenic and durable. The cubic zirconia laid in the butterfly design gives an elegant sparkle and a playful edge. They are cute and perfectly packaged for gifting.

What you should consider: These are huggie earrings, making them very small. Opt for something else if you want larger earrings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.