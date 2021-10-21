Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
55°
Fairmont
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
WV Outdoors
Top Stories
Senior centers suffer from staff shortages
Video
Bridgeport Fire Department hosts firefighter classes
Video
Historic building needs restored after 1970s fire
Video
Russian lawmaker demands US give back Alaska
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Senior centers suffer from staff shortages
Video
Top Stories
Bridgeport Fire Department hosts firefighter classes
Video
Historic building needs restored after 1970s fire
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Hot Diggety Dawgs
Video
St. Patrick’s Day Safety tips
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Snowbird School Closings
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
China 2022
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
BestReviews
Black History Month
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
PR Newswire Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Top Stories
The science behind ‘Pi Day’
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Basketball Challenge
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Ups
Contact Us
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
About BestReviews
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Pregnancy
Best maternity pillow
Top Pregnancy Headlines
Best postpartum belly wrap
Best pumping bra
Best kegel weight
Best postpartum recovery kit
Best prenatal vitamin with DHA
Best vegan prenatal vitamin
Close
You have been added to WBOY Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WBOY Daily News
Sign Up
More Pregnancy
Best electric breast pump
Best postpartum girdle
Best ovulation test
Most Read on localDVM.COM
What permanent Daylight Saving Time means for WV
Infant hospitalized, grandfather accused in attack
These acts are coming to Clarksburg this spring
WV very dependent on federal government, study says
Infant found during drug bust in Lewis County
Trending Stories
What permanent Daylight Saving Time means for WV
Infant hospitalized, grandfather accused in attack
These acts are coming to Clarksburg this spring
WV very dependent on federal government, study says
Infant found during drug bust in Lewis County
One WV county has zero active COVID cases
Worthington Town Council attempts to hold meeting
West Virginia trucker killed in collision in Texas
Why is the new COVID variant called stealth omicron?
Bridgeport Fire Department hosts firefighter classes