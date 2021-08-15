Hooray! Today is National Leathercraft Day

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Leathercrafting has been a part of human civilization for thousands of years. The art continues to be used in a variety of practical and artistic manners.

The holiday was established August 15, 2018 by Tandy Leather. The Texas-based company has been making leathercraft since 1919.

West Virginia has its own fair share of workers who keep the art alive and share their talents with those around them.

Tom Eure is a leather-worker who created his own leather company, Atlantis Leather, in the 70’s in the back of a friend’s barbershop. In 1971, he and his friends took a trip to Philadelphia by horse-drawn wagon which ignited his passion for the craft. He later opened a shop at the Greenbrier in 1995.

Eure now plans his retirement.

His is just one story out of many in the mountain state. Those in support of the holiday can go and support their local craftsmen or try their own hand at the trade.

