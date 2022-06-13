CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In recognition of the ending of slavery in the United States, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, officially declaring Juneteenth 2022 as a state holiday in West Virginia.

As Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19, falls on a Sunday this year, and the subsequent Monday will be West Virginia Day, the Juneteenth state holiday this year will instead be observed on Friday, June 17, 2022. It will also be observed as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the state.

An open and free Juneteenth Celebration on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex will be hosted by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs on Saturday, June 18, from 5-9 p.m.

A Juneteenth 2022 celebration will be held at the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex.

Those attending the celebration can expect bands such as Hi-5, Ruff Endz, and Surface as well as award-winning comedian Crystal Powell, who will serve as the emcee alongside West Virginia local talent and DJ, Big L, among other West Virginia artists who are expected to perform.

There will also be food vendors and local organizations in attendance. To learn more about the Juneteenth event, click here.

The governor’s proclamation can be read here.