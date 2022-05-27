Which Uncommon Goods lighting is best?

Lighting in a room is like frosting on a cake. Not only does it pull the design of the entire room together, but it also serves as a decorative finishing touch on any space.

If you’re looking for unique lighting that’s functional and beautiful, Uncommon Goods, which specializes in creative gifts and products for the home, has you covered. To feel more connected to loved ones across the globe (or across town), the Long Distance Friendship Lamp sends a glowing visual that you’re thinking of them. Simply tap the lamp to send light and wait to receive their radiant response.

What to know before you buy Uncommon Goods lighting

Type of lighting

Whether you are looking for table lamps, accent lights or pendant lighting, Uncommon Goods offers a variety. You’ll need a mix of lights to illuminate a room properly, so take the time to consider your needs before you buy.

Form vs. function

While some lamps from Uncommon Goods feature a more traditional design, other pieces are meant to be used less as lighting and more as art. You’ll need to decide if you’re looking for practical illumination or to center a lovely piece of design work.

Power source

Some Uncommon Goods lighting uses traditional outlets, but others have options. For instance, some can be powered with a simple USB cord, while others use batteries (or a combination of power sources).

What to look for in quality Uncommon Goods lighting

Quality craftsmanship

Uncommon Goods seeks out and represents many artisans and their handmade goods. Additionally, the online retailer creates its own products to fit the following guidelines:

They fill a need or solve a problem.

They are beautiful.

They are unique.

The workmanship is exceptional.

Uncommon Goods creates lights from the simple to the sublime, all made with unmatched quality craftsmanship.

Unique design

Designs are creative and original, either in their materials or their execution. They make exceptional gifts and keepsakes for people of all ages.

Commitment to community

Whether it’s through their charitable donations through Better to Give or their commitment to supporting individual artisans, Uncommon Goods demonstrates a commitment to the community.

Uncommon Goods:

Donates $1 to charitable organizations for each purchase (double that for Uncommon Perks members)

to charitable organizations for each purchase (double that for Uncommon Perks members) Uses recycled and sustainable packaging and materials

packaging and materials Prints their catalog on Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper

on Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper Never uses leather, feathers or furs

How to design a room’s lighting

Designing a lighting plan can be challenging. These simple guidelines can help.

Use different types of lighting: Aim for a mix of overhead, task and accent lights.

Aim for a mix of overhead, task and accent lights. Add light depending on the room’s direction: North-facing rooms are generally the darkest. You may need more light than other orientations.

North-facing rooms are generally the darkest. You may need more light than other orientations. Add lights in the corners: Use up lights or sconces to banish shadows.

Use up lights or sconces to banish shadows. Don’t rely on overheads: Overhead lighting can be harsh. Pendant fixtures and floor lamps are softer and more natural.

Overhead lighting can be harsh. Pendant fixtures and floor lamps are softer and more natural. Add dimmers: Dimmers can be useful when seasons — and natural light — change.

Dimmers can be useful when seasons — and natural light — change. Let lights reflect your style: If your style is fun and quirky, choose lights with shades and colors to match. Don’t be afraid to buy statement pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on Uncommon Goods lighting

You’ll find funky options at a wide range of prices. Expect to spend $20-$260.

Uncommon Goods lighting FAQ

What are Uncommon Perks?

A. Uncommon Perks are a membership option that costs less than $20, renews annually and provides the following benefits:

Free standard shipping

First look at sales and specials

Double the donation to charity

A two-week trial is free, and you can cancel anytime to receive a prorated refund on your remaining balance.

What’s the story behind Uncommon Goods?

A. Daniel Bolotsky visited a craft fair in 1999 and decided to create a platform for artists and craftspeople to sell their unique pieces of art. From this humble beginning, Uncommon Goods has expanded, scouring the globe to find handcrafted, well-designed home goods and the artists who make them.

What is the best Uncommon Goods lighting to buy?

Top Uncommon Goods lighting

Long-Distance Friendship Lamp

What you need to know: Hold your loved ones in the light with these glowing lamps.

What you’ll love: Buy a pair of lamps, connect to Wi-Fi and send your long-distance friends and family some light every time you touch your lamp. They can be strung together and assigned different colors for more than one person. They have a timer that you can set to fade off after a designated period.

What you should consider: These require a Wi-Fi connection and one-time access to a router.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

Top Uncommon Goods lighting for the money

Mini Color-Changing Cinema Lightbox

What you need to know: Put your name in lights with this mini marquee.

What you’ll love: It fits on a desktop and comes with 100 letters, numbers and characters. Additional blank tiles are also included. It’s 8 inches by 6 inches and less than 2 inches tall. It can be powered with batteries or by a USB cord. It’s also available in two other sizes.

What you should consider: It takes six AA batteries that drain very quickly. Powering with the USB cord is a more economical choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

Worth checking out

Bioluminescent Octopus Orb

What you need to know: This is a great gift or accent piece for a child’s bedroom.

What you’ll love: The sterling silver octopus holds a crystal clear orb filled with special bioluminescent algae that light up with a gentle swish when the sun goes down. The orb is handblown. This kit includes a pouch of seawater from California plus a pouch of dinoflagellates that glow gently for up to six months.

What you should consider: Some users report that the algae did not glow for a full six months. Results may vary, but refills are available.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

