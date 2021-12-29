Bomb squad called to Yeager Airport over vape pen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at Yeager Airport called in the police bomb squad Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was spotted at the TSA screening checkpoint.

At 6:10 a.m., the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called, evacuating the the area and shutting down Airport Road during their investigation. An hour later, the all-clear was given after the suspicious item was identified as organic matter and a vape pen.

“We regret any inconvenience to the traveling public, but the safety and security of the public

and our employees come first,” Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller said. “I appreciate

the exemplary work of the TSA personnel, Yeager Airport Police, and the quick response from

the 130TH Fire Department, Charleston Fire and Rescue, Kanawha County Sheriff’s

Department, and Charleston Police.”

Upon conclusion of the incident, airport operations were brought back up alongside the TSA.