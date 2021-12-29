Bomb squad called to Yeager Airport over vape pen

Safety & Security

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at Yeager Airport called in the police bomb squad Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was spotted at the TSA screening checkpoint.

At 6:10 a.m., the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called, evacuating the the area and shutting down Airport Road during their investigation. An hour later, the all-clear was given after the suspicious item was identified as organic matter and a vape pen.

“We regret any inconvenience to the traveling public, but the safety and security of the public
and our employees come first,” Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller said. “I appreciate
the exemplary work of the TSA personnel, Yeager Airport Police, and the quick response from
the 130TH Fire Department, Charleston Fire and Rescue, Kanawha County Sheriff’s
Department, and Charleston Police.”

Upon conclusion of the incident, airport operations were brought back up alongside the TSA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories