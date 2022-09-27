All about Amazon’s new sales event

For bargain hunters, Amazon’s Prime Day is a sales event as highly anticipated as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But if July was too early for you to start thinking about your holiday shopping, there’s good news. Amazon is planning a second sales event this year known as Prime Early Access Sale, so you’ll have another opportunity to score can’t-miss deals. Here’s a rundown of what’s rumored so far about this event, how it compares to Prime Day and some items that you might find on sale.

What is the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale is another Amazon sales event, but this one is scheduled for the fall. Amazon has announced that it will take place over two days, October 11-12.

Like other Amazon sales events, Prime Early Access Sale should feature discounts across a wide array of product categories, including electronics, kitchen appliances, clothing, accessories, toys and more.

Prime Day vs. Prime Early Access

Prime Day is Amazon’s best-known sales event. It usually takes place in the summer, though it was delayed until October in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Day began in 2015 as a 24-hour sale but has evolved into a two-day shopping event in recent years.

Many shoppers call it “Black Friday in July” because it offers similar deals and discounts. Prime Day features deals in many categories and on many popular brands, including Amazon’s own products like the Fire tablets and Echo devices.

Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day event like Prime Day, and should include deals on many of the same brands and product categories, too. You can expect to see discounts on items from brands like KitchenAid, Samsung, Ring, Apple and more.

As with Prime Day, you’ll likely need an active Amazon Prime membership to be eligible for the Prime Early Access sale prices. For Prime Day, you can use a trial membership to take advantage of the deals, so you should be able to do the same for Prime Early Access.

How to subscribe to Amazon Prime

To enjoy the discounts available during the Prime Early Access Sale event, you must have your Amazon Prime membership in good standing. Fortunately, becoming a Prime Member is a pretty straightforward process.

You must have a basic Amazon account to start, which is easy to set up with the New Member link under the sign-in dropdown menu. Once you’ve signed into your account, choose the Prime Membership link from the dropdown menu under your account. You can sign up for a 30-day trial membership, so you can enjoy the Prime Early Access Sale discounts and then cancel your membership afterward if you don’t want to continue.

Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99/month plus applicable taxes. However, students and individuals who receive EBT cards or government assistance are eligible for discounted membership.

In addition to access to Prime Day and Prime Early Access deals, Prime Membership includes free two-day shipping on many eligible products, streaming access to thousands of movies and TV shows through Prime Video, unlimited music streaming through Amazon Music Prime, access to free PC games and content through Prime Gaming and unlimited access to more than a thousand books and magazines on Kindle and Fire tablets. You can also get discounts at Whole Foods Market and free unlimited photo storage on Amazon Photos.

Products expected to be discounted for Prime Early Access Sale

Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation)

This 8-inch smart display lets you make video calls, watch your favorite TV shows and movies, keep track of your calendar, listen to music and podcasts and much more. It has a built-in camera with auto-framing to always keep you centered and works with other Alexa-enabled smart home devices.

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

This single-serve pod coffee maker delivers a tasty cup of coffee quickly and easily. It allows you to choose your brew strength and cup size to ensure it has the best flavor. The 42-ounce water tank can also brew up to four cups before needing a refill.

Apple Watch Series 7

One of the top smartwatches on the market, this wearable device isn’t just for tracking steps and the calories you’ve burned. You can make calls, send texts, use Siri and stream your favorite music and podcasts all from your wrist. It’s also swim-proof, dust-resistant and crack-resistant, so it’s highly durable.

Ring Alarm Eight-piece Kit (2nd Generation)

Keep your home protected with this home security kit that includes a base station, keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector and a range extender. It also provides mobile notifications when the system is triggered, so you always know what’s happening at your house.

Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

This 10-inch tablet boasts a long-lasting 12-hour battery that can charge wirelessly. The powerful octa-core processor makes for a quicker, more responsive operating system, so it’s ideal for multitasking. It also offers a clear, bright display for streaming your favorite movies and TV shows.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Bakers will especially love this compact stand mixer that fits easily on most countertops. It can still mix up enough dough for up to five dozen cookies and offers 10 speeds to handle any recipe.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

This powerful robot vacuum makes it easy to keep your floors clean. It has a three-stage cleaning system and offers 10 times the suction than previous models. It learns your home’s layout so it can avoid obstacles and clean more efficiently.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro

This superfast laptop is one of the most popular on the market because of its high performance and efficiency. It has a crystal-clear liquid retina XDR display for truer colors and a 1080p HD camera for sharp video calls. It also has plenty of ports to connect all your essential accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

These wireless earbuds offer intelligent active noise cancellation and high-quality sound, so you can enjoy music, podcasts and audiobooks on the go. They’re water-resistant, too, you can wear them during workouts.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo

This convenient countertop appliance can help you get dinner on the table quickly and easily. It can work as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, roaster, steamer, warmer and more. It even has an air fryer function to prepare your favorite fried favorites without all the oil and fat.

