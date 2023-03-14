Make the most of your whiskey this holiday with these suggestions

Along with Irish coffee, green beer and Irish stout, whiskey ranks at the top of the list of traditional beverages that are enjoyed during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. While you can indulge in your favorite whiskey right out of the bottle, there are steps you can take to enhance the experience as you honor the holiday with this popular spirit.

Choose your whiskey

While there are no rules about which whiskey you should indulge in for St. Paddy’s day, Irish whiskey is a great choice for obvious reasons. Made with malted and unmalted barley, most Irish whiskeys have a light flavor profile with notes of fruit and grains. If you are a whiskey connoisseur who enjoys experiencing the aromas as much as the flavors, chances are that you’ll love the fragrant notes of Irish whiskey that typically include fruits, nuts, caramel, grain and wood.

Select the right glasses

Because you’ll want to experience the flavors and scents of whiskey, the type of glass you use matters. Shorter glasses with wide or bulbous bottoms are typically used for whiskey. They amplify flavors while collecting the fragrant notes. Narrow rims emit the scents more slowly while wider rims provide a more intense aromatic experience. The best choice is a matter of preference. However, glasses with smaller rims aren’t ideal for whiskey drinkers who prefer to chill their drinks with stones or ice cubes.

Mix it

Irish whiskey has a delightful flavor by itself, or when served “neat.” But if you want to enhance and compliment its tempting notes, there are numerous options to try. Having a bar set on with essential tools will come in handy as you experiment with mixers.

Combining spirits such as champagne, vermouth or ginger beer with whiskey will create a memorable concoction. Turning it into a highball by adding club soda and a wedge of lemon is a classic drink. You can also add a dash of honey to give your favorite whiskey a bit of sweetness. Mixing whiskey with green tea is not only flavorful, but perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. Other popular mixers that go well with Irish whiskey include coffee, cola and fruit juices.

Put it on the rocks

Many people enjoy spirits such as whiskey served chilled or “on the rocks.” However, adding ice to whiskey can water down the flavor. That’s where whiskey stones come in. Shaped like balls, discs or cubes, they are made of actual stone or stainless steel. Once chilled in the freezer, whiskey stones will keep a glass of whiskey cold without diluting it. If you do use ice, opt for large cubes that tend to melt more slowly.

Serve it with style

Instead of pouring whiskey from a bottle, try transferring into a decanter before you serve it. Not only will this mix the spirit with oxygen and enhance the flavors and aromas, but it will also add a touch of elegance when it’s time to pour whiskey for your guests.

